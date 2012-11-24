Dream Mbada Diamonds Cup final

TODAY is the day.

REPORT BY THE SPORTS EDITOR

This is the day of football history making for either Dynamos or Monomotapa as the two sides clash at Rufaro Stadium this afternoon in the final of the 2012 edition of the Mbada Diamonds Cup.

After a whole week of talking and preparations, it’s down to serious business from kick-off time at 3pm to see who

rewrites the history books.

First, Dynamos are the defending champions and can become the only team to win this competition for the second year in a row and, like club captain Desmond Maringwa said on Thursday, make it their “own”.

They can’t own the trophy though – maybe at least for now — if they win it this afternoon – but if they can win today and successfully defend it in 2013, then Mbada Diamonds will have a brand new one for 2014.

But for now, the biggest task for the country’s most successful football club is to become the only club to complete a “double double” after winning both the league and same competition last year.

They have bagged the biggest prize of them – the Castle Lager Premiership title – and another trophy will complete a memorable season.

For Monoz, this is their first ever cup final and, perhaps, the only chance to add to their 2008 Premier Soccer League title.

Even before the match starts, Dynamos should already be envious of Monoz’s rich pickings from the competition.

For reaching the final, Monoz are already assured of $60 000 and $150 000 as a subsidy to take to the Confederation Cup.

Dynamos are not too poor though, they can get either $60 000 or $100 000 — enough to push them a bit in the Champions League.

Mbada Diamonds corporate executive George Manyaya said his organisation was looking forward to a bigger and better final.

“This will be bigger and better and we want everybody with their families to come and witness the match.

“We are grateful to all our stakeholders who have supported us and we promise we will deliver and continue harnessing diamonds for the people,” he said.

“This is one way of giving back to the community and we will be moving into other sectors soon to make our presence felt. We say: May the best team win.”

