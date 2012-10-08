Sharks move to top of log standings

BLOEMFONTEIN — Odwa Ndungane scored a brace of tries as the Sharks moved to the top of the Absa Currie Cup Premier Division standings after their 37-30 win (half-time 15-10) over the Toyota Free State Cheetahs in their match at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

Left-wing Ndungane dotted down twice in the first half as the Sharks secured the bonus-point win to take a two-point lead over the MTN Golden Lions at the top of the table.

The Cheetahs managed to grab a late bonus point for losing by less than seven points to move to fifth on the standings and drop the Vodacom Blue Bulls to the bottom of the log with both teams on 18 points although the Cheetahs have a better points’ differential.

— Sapa

