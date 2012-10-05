CENTRAL Soccer League runway leaders Tripple B coach Friday “Amayenge” Phiri is fretting ahead of his team’s derby showdown with Town United tomorrow at Dulibadzimu Stadium.

REPORT BY SPORTS CORRESPONDENT

Phiri, whose side is leading the log by nine points, told NewsDay Sport yesterday that he will approach the game with caution as derbies are always tricky and unpredictable.

Last week, Strikers, who still have a game in hand, reduced Tripple B’s lead from 11 points to nine points, igniting their hopes of taking the title race to the wire.

“It’s a tricky match for us from which we should collect maximum points. We cannot afford to drop points at this stage because that would be sweet music to other teams that are chasing us. However, we will approach this match with caution to avoid any serious disappointments. Derbies are tricky and unpredictable,” he said.

Beaven Gwamure, Town Utd coach, said he will treat the match like any other match, as he will be trying to avoid putting his players under pressure.

“We are taking this game like any other game. Putting it under the spotlight might result in our players being under pressure and we don’t want that to happen.

“We have prepared well for the game and this is obviously one encounter in which we would want to come up with a positive result,” said the former Njube Sundowns and Douglas warriors coach.

In other Central Soccer League fixtures, Air Stars will clash with NewZimsteel in a Kwekwe derby at Torwood Stadium.

Jessie Mine will host tricky Silo Utd, while MSU clash with WhaWha at Ascot Stadium.

Wounded Tongogara will hope to recover from their weekend loss when they entertain Vumbachikwe at Amaveni Stadium.

Relegation candidates Blanket Mine are at home against FC Platinum Under-19 in a match they hope to win and ease their demotion worries. Chapungu will be on a bye this weekend.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw