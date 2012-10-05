CENTRAL Soccer League runway leaders Tripple B coach Friday “Amayenge” Phiri is fretting ahead of his team’s derby showdown with Town United tomorrow at Dulibadzimu Stadium.
REPORT BY SPORTS CORRESPONDENT
Phiri, whose side is leading the log by nine points, told NewsDay Sport yesterday that he will approach the game with caution as derbies are always tricky and unpredictable.
Last week, Strikers, who still have a game in hand, reduced Tripple B’s lead from 11 points to nine points, igniting their hopes of taking the title race to the wire.
“It’s a tricky match for us from which we should collect maximum points. We cannot afford to drop points at this stage because that would be sweet music to other teams that are chasing us. However, we will approach this match with caution to avoid any serious disappointments. Derbies are tricky and unpredictable,” he said.
Classifieds.co.zw
Beaven Gwamure, Town Utd coach, said he will treat the match like any other match, as he will be trying to avoid putting his players under pressure.
“We are taking this game like any other game. Putting it under the spotlight might result in our players being under pressure and we don’t want that to happen.
“We have prepared well for the game and this is obviously one encounter in which we would want to come up with a positive result,” said the former Njube Sundowns and Douglas warriors coach.
In other Central Soccer League fixtures, Air Stars will clash with NewZimsteel in a Kwekwe derby at Torwood Stadium.
Jessie Mine will host tricky Silo Utd, while MSU clash with WhaWha at Ascot Stadium.
Wounded Tongogara will hope to recover from their weekend loss when they entertain Vumbachikwe at Amaveni Stadium.
Relegation candidates Blanket Mine are at home against FC Platinum Under-19 in a match they hope to win and ease their demotion worries. Chapungu will be on a bye this weekend.
Lloyd Meshanko
I simply want to mention I am just beginner to blogging and really liked your web site. Very likely I’m going to bookmark your website . You absolutely come with really good posts. Thanks a bunch for revealing your web-site.
check these guys out
One more issue is that video games are generally serious as the name indicated with the key focus on learning rather than amusement. Although, there’s an entertainment element to keep children engaged, each one game is usually designed to focus on a specific expertise or programs, such as mathematics or scientific disciplines. Thanks for your write-up.
John Deere Service Manuals
You need to take part in a contest for among the very best blogs on the internet. I will recommend this internet site!
click here to read
Another issue is that video games usually are serious in nature with the key focus on knowing things rather than fun. Although, it comes with an entertainment part to keep your sons or daughters engaged, every game is normally designed to work on a specific set of skills or programs, such as numbers or research. Thanks for your posting.
fashion urban
May I just say what a comfort to discover somebody that really knows what they are discussing over the internet. You certainly know how to bring an issue to light and make it important. More people have to look at this and understand this side of the story. It’s surprising you are not more popular because you certainly have the gift.
Entrepreneur Development
Good article. I am facing some of these issues as well..
dankwoods
Hello there! This post couldn’t be written any better! Looking at this post reminds me of my previous roommate! He constantly kept talking about this. I most certainly will send this post to him. Fairly certain he’ll have a very good read. Thank you for sharing!
uglypetsbay
Right here is the perfect website for anybody who wishes to understand this topic. You know a whole lot its almost tough to argue with you (not that I really will need to…HaHa). You certainly put a new spin on a subject that has been written about for many years. Wonderful stuff, just great.
sell my house fast phoenix
I was able to find good advice from your blog posts.
old cracked journal
May I simply just say what a relief to find a person that really knows what they are talking about over the internet. You certainly realize how to bring an issue to light and make it important. More and more people really need to look at this and understand this side of your story. I can’t believe you’re not more popular given that you most certainly have the gift.
parenting blog
I used to be able to find good information from your blog posts.
Diaspora
Spot on with this write-up, I absolutely believe that this amazing site needs a great deal more attention. I’ll probably be back again to see more, thanks for the info!
San Antonio Mailbox Rental
Can I simply say what a relief to find somebody who truly knows what they are discussing on the internet. You definitely know how to bring a problem to light and make it important. A lot more people have to check this out and understand this side of the story. I was surprised you aren’t more popular because you surely have the gift.
who was I in my past lives
Do you believe in your past life? Do you think past lives regression is real?
horse thrush
I’m pretty pleased to discover this great site. I wanted to thank you for ones time for this fantastic read!! I definitely loved every bit of it and I have you saved as a favorite to check out new things in your site.
cheap online accountant
I blog often and I genuinely appreciate your content. This great article has really peaked my interest. I will book mark your website and keep checking for new details about once a week. I opted in for your RSS feed too.