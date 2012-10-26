Oskido to be honoured at Channel O awards

MULTI-TALENTED South Africa-based Zimbabwe artist Oskido (real name Oscar Mdlongwa) has been named as this year’s Special Recognition award recipient for the 2012 Channel O Music Video Awards.
Report by Melissa Mpofu Entertainment Reporter
Oskido will receive the award at a ceremony scheduled for November 17 at Walter Sisulu Square in Soweto, South Africa. A statement released by Channel O said the producer, music industry entrepreneur, DJ and songwriter, was being recognised for his unparalleled contribution to African music since the early ‘90s.
Fondly known as Oscar “Warona” (meaning “ours”), “The Big O” and “Godzilla”, Oskido rose from selling boerewors rolls outside Club Razzmatazz in Hillbrow to international status including several appearances at the famed Miami Winter Music Conference.
“Oskido’s biggest impact has been in helping usher in distinct music sound of the newly democratic South Africa. The main vehicle for this has been Kalawa Jazmee Records which Oskido formed with Don Laka and Christos Katsaitis (the name is a fusion of the first syllables of their surnames. Oskido was using Warona at the time) in the 90s,” read part of the statement. Kalawa Jazmee’s first act was Boom Shaka, which gave birth to the Kwaito revolution. The label has been home to influential artists and groups including Bongo Maffin, Mafikizolo, Trompies, Thebe, DJ Vetkuk, Spikiri, and Alaska.
Although the partners in the business have changed, Oskido has retained the faith, turning Kalawa Jazmee into an African music success story.
Oskido’s creative music hand has been witnessed over the past two decades as he worked with the prolific Dangerous Combination Crew. He has had a hand in many of South Africa’s biggest hits and his work with Bruce “Dope” Sebitlo as a duo called Brothers of Peace was another great achievement.
As producer, Oskido stands above most of his contemporaries and is seen as having kick-started the current trend of remixing classic South African pop hits when he and Sebitlo reworked Mahlathini and the Mahotella Queens’ Melodi into Meropa.
He has also been pivotal in discovering new talent in the form of the likes of DJ Zinhle and Black Motion. Besides his colourful profile in recording and producing music, Oskido pursues a career as radio deejay on Metro FM.
Oskido’s recognition by Channel O follows in the footsteps of Africa’s celebrated artists like Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi (2007), Nigeria’s D’Banj (2011), K’Naan (2010) and the late Brenda Fassie (2009).
ngonizee
Is he still Zimbabwean
John Smith Mutikizizi
Does he want to be associated with Zimbabwe?
matt
Does that matter?
Tassie
He was born Zim and he will die a Zimbo…..wat kind a question is that?
Thabelo
His father is my ex-Member of Parliament at Luveve in Byo, he was born and bread there. He is Zimbabwean by birth but he has since acquired South African permanent residence status like what many Zimbos do when they leave their homeland. Despite that fact we always see them going back home from time to time for visits….and at the end of the day there is no place like home(read birthplace)
Grace Jones
yaaa but the point still remains when you in some cirlces are called South African and carry yourself as one , it becomes difficult to understand you to be Zimbabwean. How come with all that success he has not been seen promoting any Matebeleland musicians?
Tassie
Good Question! Brother………..As Zimbabwean as he is! he never promote Zim music and him mentioning that he is Zimbabwean?…..amazing!
KURIRAKWEJONGWE
Grace jones Ndebeles are not that kind of helping 1 anotha.Its part of their culture and 1 thing,THEY LUV S.A sterek.They wld prefer leaving zim to go and pick oranges in boer farms.kikiki these people aah.
Nkosizulu
Its official over 3 million Zimbos are in the diaspora; on that statistic there is no further ethnic profiling, however, it is generally known that the majority of those Zimbos are in SA. Besides your narrow ethnic denigration do you have any useful information to share? For your on information Appleseed (now Jahseed real name Anesu Mupemi) formerly with Bongo Muffin was discovered by Big O, so was Junior Dread of Boom Shaka and many other artists from ZIM who did not make it as big as these two that l have mentioned. You do not have talk about Big O as if he has committed a crime by choosing to be a permanent SA resident, many other Zimbos have done whether Shona or Ndebele. Tich Mataz tried to do it but we know what happened to him and even Tonderai Katsande tried to convert himself into being South African and thanks to people like you he found himself declared persona non grata!! You seemingly have some kind of hatred towards Ndebele people, maybe you have not noticed blind beggars in the street of JHB – they speak shona. They must have leant it from Ndebeles who pick oranges in SA farms!
surveysinternational
enock
Kurirakwejongwe People like you are the ones who make Ndebeles to feel at home when they are in South Africa . We love Zimbabwe but we would love to see people like you starting to treat us like humans
Mpho
Mdidi kanyoko KurirakweJongwe
garikai
PURELY ZIMBABWEAN AND IF YOU DONT LIKE THAT THATS YOUR OWN ISSUE!!! ITS NT LIKE HE COMMITTED A CRIME IN BECOMING A SOUTH AFRICAN.MANY HAVE DONE SO.WONDER WHERE THS GUY CULD HAVE BEEN IF HE HAD DECIDED TO BE A PATRIOTIC ZANU PF CHILD? PROBABLY STRUGGLING LIKE DINO MUDONDO OR THE LATE ANDY BROWN.SO BIG UP OSKIDO YOU INSPIRE US TO SEE THAT ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE IN LIFE
Jerry
Shona/Ndebele you are all black.
Tassie
LIKE IT OR NOT HATERS……..Zimbabweans-“besides 9jas” are Top most players in the South African Economy….etc.Appreciate what other Africans have done for your country…somethings you couldn’t do yourselves!!…..I can a give awhole lotta list of Prominent Zimbos in RSA from…Government/ANC/MUSIC/BUSINESS/MEDIA/—SOCCER!!!…Niggaz please stop the stupid hate!!!
Kiara Guinane
Camelia Rossano
