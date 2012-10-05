No X-ray machine at Gweru Hospital

MIDLANDS Province’s major referral health institution, Gweru General Hospital, has reportedly been operating without an X-ray machine for the past three months after the only machine broke down.Report by Rutendo Mawere, Own Correspondent
This came to light last weekend during Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai’s visit to the health institution where he was visiting party members injured in two separate incidents on their way to the MDC-T 13th anniversary celebrations in Bulawayo.
“There is no X-ray here president and although I suspect my legs could be broken, I am still to go for an X-ray,” said Tendai Moyo, one of the injured MDC-T members, who was involved in a kombi crash last Saturday near Gweru.
MDC-T Midlands South provincial elections director Obert Tachi Ncube told NewsDay on Wednesday that they had taken their seven injured supporters, who had been admitted at the hospital, to a private hospital for the X-ray services.
“There was no X-ray machine at the Gweru General Hospital and we took our supporters to Claybank where we were charged between $60 and $80,” Ncube said.
Several patients interviewed by NewsDay yesterday said the absence of the X-ray machine had inconvenienced them as they could not afford the charges demanded by private hospitals.
Midlands provincial medical director Dr Milton Chemhuru said he had not yet been informed that the hospital did not have a functional X-ray machine.
At the time of going to print, the hospital’s medical superintendent Fabian Mashingaidze had not responded to questions emailed to him.
nero
Both Chemhuru and Mashingaidze are not in picture about the goings-on at the hospital. Reason: they simply get paid for holding those offices but spend 99% of their time at their private clinics. And its not only them. Visit our district hospitals and see what I mean here. Murewa hospital has no x-ray machine for the past 3 years and no-one(including the MP) cares a hoot!
Chris Veremu
Midlands provincial director was not aware that there was no X ray machine for the past 3 months…serious? By the way how much does a brand new one cost?
Chris Veremu
What is annoying no end is that a decent heavy duty Xray machine retails for less than USD 10 000..where is the seriouslness here? Used properly this machine has a life of more than 3-5 years.
chandundedandodya
Inga zvakaoma.
moyodombo
the problem is not about new equipment,its lack of maintenance and service plan.you could have the best machine in town but if the technicians are not qualified its a non starter. i bet the problems besotting the machines are very simple but hey welcome to zim.nothing works unless the white man cracks the whip
