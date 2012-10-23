National dress launched

An exhibition of a proposed national dress, called the “Nhowe Zimbabwe Dress”, was displayed on Saturday evening during the Miss Curvy pageant.Report by Melissa Mpofu, Entertainment Reporter

Models who contested for the pageant took turns to exhibit the dress, including Mildred Shumba from Bulawayo, who was crowned Miss Curvy.

This dress, according to Mercy “Catwalk” Mushaninga, the brains behind the nhowe dress, is a proposal for a Zimbabwean national dress for women.

“The nhowe dress is a cotton dress made from leather print and we are proposing that it be the national dress since we do not have one in Zimbabwe.

“Wherever we go, people confuse us for South Africans or Americans, as we do not have our own specific dress unlike the Nigerians who have their known apparel,” she said.

Catwalk said the dress did not have national colours because they were commonly used in most African countries and would not be different from the rest.

“We wanted to make the Zimbabwe dress different from the rest hence our decision to use leopard print, which is associated with royal families and Africans at large,” she said.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw