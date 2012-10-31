Muzhingi doubtful for New York

THREE-TIME Comrades Marathon winner Stephen Muzhingi’s participation at this year’s edition of the New York marathon hang in the balance as he is yet to receive sponsorship for the race set for early next month.

Report by Sports Correspondent

The race which is run on the first Sunday of every November since 1970 is held in the city of New York.

Muzhingi’s maiden appearance in the race was in 2009 where he finished on position 33 ahead of thousands of other athletes.

“At the moment, l’m courting various potential sponsors, including mining giants Mbada Diamonds and commercial bank, CBZ, but nothing concrete has been reached,” said Muzhingi.

He also said Seed Co, a renowned agro seed manufacturer in Zimbabwe, who have been sponsoring him for his races in the past, have indicated that they are not able to continue this year.

“I have decided that I should not keep bothering Seed Co who have also indicated that they can no longer cater for all of my needs, that’s why I am setting my sights on other potential sponsors. I’m now a brand and should not be dependent on anyone”, he said.

Delays in getting sponsorship will not affect Muzhingi’s prospects of participating at this year’s edition since he achieved the elite league status when he finished in top 50 last year.

“They rate the top 50 from the previous race as the elite so l came 33rd in my last race meaning l can register even hours before the race and participate,” he said.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw