Muzhingi doubtful for New York

THREE-TIME Comrades Marathon winner Stephen Muzhingi’s participation at this year’s edition of the New York marathon hang in the balance as he is yet to receive sponsorship for the race set for early next month.
Report by Sports Correspondent
The race which is run on the first Sunday of every November since 1970 is held in the city of New York.
Muzhingi’s maiden appearance in the race was in 2009 where he finished on position 33 ahead of thousands of other athletes.
“At the moment, l’m courting various potential sponsors, including mining giants Mbada Diamonds and commercial bank, CBZ, but nothing concrete has been reached,” said Muzhingi.
Classifieds.co.zw
He also said Seed Co, a renowned agro seed manufacturer in Zimbabwe, who have been sponsoring him for his races in the past, have indicated that they are not able to continue this year.
“I have decided that I should not keep bothering Seed Co who have also indicated that they can no longer cater for all of my needs, that’s why I am setting my sights on other potential sponsors. I’m now a brand and should not be dependent on anyone”, he said.
Delays in getting sponsorship will not affect Muzhingi’s prospects of participating at this year’s edition since he achieved the elite league status when he finished in top 50 last year.
“They rate the top 50 from the previous race as the elite so l came 33rd in my last race meaning l can register even hours before the race and participate,” he said.
Craig
Some areas of clarification on the article.
Stephen made his maiden appearance at New York in 2011, and not 2009.
He was only able to go to New York marathon in 2011 as his agent had arranged this for him. He would never have been invited as an elite athlete as his standard marathon time does not warrant being invited as an Elite, ie: He has not run a sub 2H10 Marathon and only has a PB marathon of 2H18, achieved at the 42.2km mark at Two Oceans 2011. He got the invite as he had won Comrades Marathon in SA 3 times in a row, and it was from 6 months of negotiations with race organisers that he received his invitation to attend the race.
What he fails to mention is that he was advised by his then manager in June 2011 of the acceptance to this race. He did not train as he should have leading up to the race, hence the very slow finishing time at the race. At the press conference before the race he was asked to have a photo take with the Two Kenyan, Mutai athletes to which he refused. Stephen refused to wear his accreditation at the Hotel which is a security measure for all, and this caused issues with organisers and hotel security.
He was sponsored by Nike for apparel and footwear, but at Expo / Registration purchased a Asics Watch and caused a major scene when trying to pay for this as in the USA you are charged tax over and above the displayed price. He used his meal allowance funds from the race to buy this watch, and then complained he didnt have money for food. But the money he spent on the watch was for he and his representative at the race.
On race morning he did not listen to instructions for transport to the start from hotel, and disappeared, and went on the sub elite athletes bus. His transport was to go to the main start where he was to start the race with all the contenders. He was to be introduced the same as the Mutais etc, but he wasnt there. Oragnisers and his representative were frantically searching for him and even considered calling in the Police to find him.
He started at the wrong start line, as there are 4 start places that all converge at one point. to the be on the main route. The first time anyone actually knew Stephen was in the race was at mile 7 from the timing mats when his time came up after crossing.
After the race his agent had to apologize to race organisers for Stephens conduct whilst in NY and they were not impressed at all and advised then that he wont be invited back again.
Stephen basically messed this up for himself and he had a golden opportunity that only comes around once in a while and he threw this away.
His agent had to actually fight and plead with him to even get on the flight to go to New York after the race had paid for the flights in advance which is very rare. Most races will pay flights on a basis when athletes arrive at the race they will give the money back
There is no surprise that sponsors dont want to back him right now and not a surprise at all that he wasnt invited back to NY.
And he is not correct in stating that he can enter merely hours before the race, this cannot and will not happen.
There is a lot more I can say about this, his dishonesty, by hiding his acceptance of sponsorship agreements from his manager whilst he was under exclusive world-wide contract to that company.
Since winning Comrades for the 3rd time he has been in a self destruct mode and him not winning Comrades this year is evident of that. Yes he won Two Oceans, but he has lost a great deal along the way.
he is not the same Stephen who was humble and honest and a good all round guy a few years ago, but is now an arrogant self important person, who is happy to use people and actually has forgotten who are the people that stood by him and supported him in the good times and bad times. Not to mention how Stephen has treated those most loyal to him, as he chose to back and keep the people that have only ever stolen from him and used him.
1. Ask him where his Gold Medals are from Comrades?
2. Ask him how much money did he actually recive from his 3rd place at Two Oceans. Pay was ZAR65 000 that year – Ask how much he actually got out?
3. Why does his coach drive his Sponsored Car around Durban with his name on – I hear that guys isnt even his coach anymore.
4. Ask him the real reason why he didnt win Comrades this year? (Ask him for the truth – This will be interesting)
5. What of his Bakkie he won as his incentive from his club for winning his 1st Comrades – New? I dont think so – It was a wrecked old bakkie which is still being repaired – Cost ZAR10 000
6. Why did he leave Durban the day after Comrades and didnt even say good bye to his coach – Simply got onto the first flight and left
7. From his promised salary from his club of ZAR18 000 per month – Ask how much he actually has received from this club in the last 4 years.
Just some questions that should warrant some answers
win 7
thanks for you share.buy win 7 home.
Venita Shute
I just want to say I’m very new to blogging and site-building and certainly liked this website. Probably I’m planning to bookmark your blog post . You really come with outstanding stories. Cheers for sharing with us your blog site.
the ghost of peter sellers uk
A further issue is that video games are normally serious naturally with the most important focus on understanding rather than amusement. Although, we have an entertainment facet to keep your kids engaged, each and every game is normally designed to focus on a specific experience or course, such as mathematics or science. Thanks for your publication.
John Deere Service Manuals
Deference to article author , some good entropy.
Click On this page
Thanks for giving your ideas. I might also like to convey that video games have been ever evolving. Better technology and inventions have made it simpler to create realistic and active games. Most of these entertainment video games were not really sensible when the concept was first of all being tried out. Just like other kinds of technologies, video games too have had to advance by means of many many years. This is testimony to the fast growth of video games.
Entrepreneur Development
A motivating discussion is worth comment. I do think that you need to write more on this subject, it might not be a taboo subject but usually folks don’t talk about such issues. To the next! Cheers.
Who was I in my past lives?
Do you believe past life regression? Do you think past lives regression is real?
learn guitar online with my streaming guitar lessons
That is a very good tip particularly to those fresh to the blogosphere. Short but very precise information… Thanks for sharing this one. A must read article!
My PeoplePerHour gig
Greetings! Very useful advice in this particular post! It is the little changes that produce the most significant changes. Thanks for sharing!
uglypetsbay.com
When I initially left a comment I seem to have clicked the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and now each time a comment is added I recieve four emails with the exact same comment. There has to be a way you are able to remove me from that service? Cheers.
we buy houses phoenix
Hi! I just want to offer you a huge thumbs up for your excellent information you’ve got here on this post. I am coming back to your site for more soon.
parenting
Your style is so unique compared to other people I’ve read stuff from. Many thanks for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I’ll just book mark this web site.
plumber new york
May I simply just say what a comfort to find someone that really knows what they are talking about over the internet. You certainly know how to bring a problem to light and make it important. A lot more people have to read this and understand this side of the story. It’s surprising you’re not more popular since you certainly possess the gift.
Critical Race Theory
I’m impressed, I have to admit. Seldom do I come across a blog that’s both equally educative and interesting, and let me tell you, you have hit the nail on the head. The problem is something not enough people are speaking intelligently about. Now i’m very happy that I stumbled across this in my search for something relating to this.
Car Service
Can I simply say what a relief to find someone that genuinely knows what they’re talking about on the internet. You definitely know how to bring a problem to light and make it important. More and more people need to check this out and understand this side of the story. I was surprised you aren’t more popular given that you certainly have the gift.
mailbox rental texas
Saved as a favorite, I really like your blog!
idrip ejuice
I blog frequently and I genuinely thank you for your content. Your article has truly peaked my interest. I’m going to bookmark your blog and keep checking for new details about once a week. I opted in for your RSS feed as well.
cheap online accountant
This is a topic which is close to my heart… Take care! Where can I find the contact details for questions?
kickboxing mma
I was able to find good advice from your blog posts.
new york lifestyle blogger
I’m extremely pleased to find this page. I need to to thank you for ones time due to this fantastic read!! I definitely loved every little bit of it and I have you book marked to check out new things on your web site.
telegram bot
Having read this I thought it was rather informative. I appreciate you taking the time and energy to put this information together. I once again find myself personally spending a significant amount of time both reading and leaving comments. But so what, it was still worthwhile!
Pecorini toscani
Wonderful post! We are linking to this particularly great article on our website. Keep up the great writing.
irish coffee machine
I’m impressed, I have to admit. Rarely do I come across a blog that’s both educative and interesting, and let me tell you, you have hit the nail on the head. The problem is something not enough folks are speaking intelligently about. I’m very happy that I came across this during my search for something relating to this.
Suricata rules
Hi there! I simply want to offer you a huge thumbs up for the great information you’ve got right here on this post. I will be returning to your web site for more soon.
idrip discount
I’m impressed, I must say. Seldom do I come across a blog that’s both educative and amusing, and let me tell you, you have hit the nail on the head. The problem is something too few folks are speaking intelligently about. I’m very happy I came across this during my hunt for something regarding this.
take Survey and earn Money
Everything is very open with a really clear explanation of the challenges. It was definitely informative. Your site is very helpful. Thanks for sharing.
News for Indonesia
A fascinating discussion is definitely worth comment. I do believe that you should write more on this issue, it may not be a taboo subject but typically folks don’t discuss such issues. To the next! All the best.
porn site
Good info. Lucky me I discovered your blog by accident (stumbleupon). I’ve saved as a favorite for later!
Buy Cryptocurrency & Bitcoin with Kraken
Aw, this was an exceptionally good post. Spending some time and actual effort to make a superb article… but what can I say… I procrastinate a lot and don’t manage to get anything done.
Location per Eventi a Roma
This is the perfect blog for everyone who hopes to understand this topic. You know a whole lot its almost hard to argue with you (not that I actually would want to…HaHa). You certainly put a fresh spin on a subject that’s been discussed for ages. Great stuff, just great.
Sale Meeting a Turin
Hi there! I just want to offer you a huge thumbs up for the great info you have right here on this post. I am returning to your blog for more soon.
silicone baking mats
I would like to thank you for the efforts you have put in writing this site. I’m hoping to check out the same high-grade content by you in the future as well. In fact, your creative writing abilities has inspired me to get my own website now 😉
silicone baking mats
I love it when people get together and share thoughts. Great site, keep it up.
Bitcoin Era
Right here is the perfect site for anyone who wants to understand this topic. You realize a whole lot its almost tough to argue with you (not that I really will need to…HaHa). You definitely put a fresh spin on a topic that has been written about for ages. Excellent stuff, just wonderful.
Articair official
Excellent site you have here.. It’s hard to find high-quality writing like yours nowadays. I honestly appreciate individuals like you! Take care!!
apk download for pc
You need to be a part of a contest for one of the highest quality websites online. I am going to highly recommend this website!
apk download for windows 10
Excellent article. I’m dealing with some of these issues as well..
free windows app download
There’s definately a lot to know about this topic. I love all of the points you have made.
app free download for windows 10
Aw, this was a really good post. Finding the time and actual effort to produce a top notch article… but what can I say… I procrastinate a whole lot and don’t manage to get nearly anything done.
free laptop games download
Spot on with this write-up, I actually believe that this website needs far more attention. I’ll probably be back again to read more, thanks for the information.