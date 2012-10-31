MDC officials brutally attacked

SEVEN officials from the Welshman Ncube-led MDC party were brutally attacked by a group of suspected Zanu PF supporters while conducting a door-to-door campaign in Chitungwiza yesterday, the party deputy spokesperson Kurauone Chihwayi has said.

Chihwayi said the victims – Zengeza West district party officials – were attacked in an effort to stop their campaign.

“Seven Zengeza West MDC district officials were today attacked and seriously injured by a group of Zanu PF thugs while conducting a door-to-door campaign in the area. The seven are Terence Majakwara, Alex Mashuro, Masiye Kambewa, Sydney Ndoro, Zvomuya Masiya, Tichaona Masamha and Innocent Gwara,” Chihwayi said.

“Zanu PF thugs confiscated 39 recruitment forms and 43 party cards.” Chihwayi said Mashuro had been attacked by the same group last week, but was arrested instead after going to the police to report the matter.

“Police said they were arresting him because his group were illegally conducting door-to-door campaigns, so this week they went and told police they would be holding the same campaign. After telling police, the thugs came armed with knobkerries and dogs today (yesterday). People were bitten by these vicious dogs,” Chihwayi said.

The matter was reported at Makoni Police Station yesterday under IR (initial report) number 1620526, he said.

Chihwayi added his party condemned violence and would take the matter up with Sadc’s facilitator to the Global Political Agreement South African President Jacob Zuma.

“The MDC is disturbed by the re-emergence of violence in the country ahead of elections that are scheduled to be held next year.

“We wish to make it clear that we are treating this issue seriously and we are taking the issue up with the guarantors of the GPA and the facilitator,” he said.

MDC supporters last week were again allegedly attacked in Mutoko after a rally addressed by Ncube.

Comment could not be obtained from the police at the time of going to press last night.