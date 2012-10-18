D-Day for MLF leaders

RULING on three Mthwakazi Liberation Front (MLF) leaders’ application for discharge in their treason case has been set for November 5/6 at the Bulawayo High Court.
By Staff Reporters
Judge Justice Nicholas Ndou is expected to hear submissions by both defence and State counsels after defence lawyers indicated that they would apply for their clients’ discharge when the State closed its case on June 26 this year.
At the close of the State case in June, MLF leaders Paul Siwela, Charles Thomas and John Gazi’s lawyer Sindiso Mazibisa told the court they would apply for their clients’ discharge, citing lack of evidence.
The three are being accused of conspiring to overthrow the government through distribution of subversive material.
Mazibisa told NewsDay yesterday the court had initially advised that the ruling would be made on October 30.
“We had been given October 30 although there is a move to shift it to November 5 or 6,” he said. “We expect there will be a ruling on the application for discharge that we made.”
