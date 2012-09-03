‘Nation won’t meet poverty eradication target date’

Zimbabwe will not be able to eradicate extreme poverty and hunger by 2015 due to financial challenges, a top government has said.

Secretary for Economic Planning and Investment Promotion Desire Sibanda said the Medium-Term Plan (MTP) placed poverty reduction as its key target, but looked unable to meet its 2015 target.

Sibanda was responding to the Environment and Natural Resources Management ministry’s request for government’s response to the Rio+20 outcome documents — The Future We Want — which compelled countries to adopt sustainable development.

This came at a time Finance minister Tendai Biti last week also said due to the slow pace economic development was taking, poverty could only be eradicated by 2027.

According to Sibanda, the country’s MTP (2011-2015) thrust was on sustainable development, but warned Zimbabwe might not be able to eradicate poverty in three years’ time.

“The outcome document emphasises that it is not possible to have sustainable development without first dealing with the problem of poverty,” Sibanda said.

“To date, more than 14% of the world’s population lives under extreme poverty, which is defined by the World Bank as a family living below $1 per day. This poses a great challenge towards achieving the Millennium Development Goal number 1 which seeks to ‘Eradicate Extreme Poverty and Hunger’ by 2015.”

He said Zimbabwe, like any other country, was suffering from the effects of climate change which had affected food production and thus perpetuated poverty.

Sibanda added: “The MTP dedicates a whole section to gender and youth and has outlined several programmes targeted at empowering the youth and women so that they can participate more in economic activities across all sectors of the economy and not just in the small to medium enterprises.

“A green economy should contribute to eradicating poverty as well as sustained economic growth, enhancing social inclusion, improving human welfare and creating opportunities for employment and decent work for all, while maintaining the healthy functioning of the Earth’s ecosystems.”

