Gumbo names squad for Zambia friendly

Warriors interim coach Rahman Gumbo last night named a 24-man team for the August 8 international friendly match against Zambia to be played at the new Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

The team leaves next Tuesday. Premiership leaders Highlanders trio of Innocent Mapuranga, Bruce Kangwa and Peter Rio Moyo has been called up.

Goalkeepers: A Sibanda, M Jani, G Chigova, F Tizayi;

Defenders: P Bernard, G Moyo, P Jaure, A Chaka, K Banda, B Zabula, B Kangwa, I Mapuranga; Midfielders: B Mapfumo, D Mukamba, D Phiri, R Chitiyo, P Moyo, M Sibanda, P Matizanadzo; Strikers: N Mazivisa, R Chinyengetere, R Kutsanzira, C Sibanda, F Zvikumbawire

