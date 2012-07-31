Gumbo names squad for Zambia friendly

Warriors interim coach Rahman Gumbo last night named a 24-man team for the August 8 international friendly match against Zambia to be played at the new Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.
The team leaves next Tuesday. Premiership leaders Highlanders trio of Innocent Mapuranga, Bruce Kangwa and Peter Rio Moyo has been called up.
Goalkeepers: A Sibanda, M Jani, G Chigova, F Tizayi;
Defenders: P Bernard, G Moyo, P Jaure, A Chaka, K Banda, B Zabula, B Kangwa, I Mapuranga; Midfielders: B Mapfumo, D Mukamba, D Phiri, R Chitiyo, P Moyo, M Sibanda, P Matizanadzo; Strikers: N Mazivisa, R Chinyengetere, R Kutsanzira, C Sibanda, F Zvikumbawire
Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw
Kristel Haake
I simply want to say I am beginner to blogging and certainly savored your website. Likely I’m likely to bookmark your site . You actually have fabulous article content. Regards for sharing with us your website.
Alda Castrey
Nice article. It does shed some light on the issue. By the for those interested in binary options can get an exclusive binary options bonus.