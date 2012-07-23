Storm over Andy Brown estate

The late musician Andy Brown’s estate is set to cause a storm with two of his surviving widows Chiwoniso Maraire and Nadine Stordat, each fighting to be recognised as his surviving spouse.

The Storm band leader died in March this year and is survived by 10 children from seven mothers.

Last Friday, three of Brown’s wives among them Maraire, Stordat and Fidela Fazilahmed, attended an edict meeting at the Deputy Master of the High Court’s Office in the presence of their family lawyer Frank Nyangani to appoint an executor for the estate.

Contacted for comment after the meeting, Nyangani could neither confirm nor deny the impending dispute, although both Maraire and Stordat separately claimed to be Brown’s surviving spouses.

“The estate is still at its foot and real disputes will be known when it comes to distribution of the estate. I cannot deny nor confirm any dispute as of now,” Nyangani said.

“During the meeting, the only dispute raised was whether or not there is a surviving spouse and if there is, who is, between Maraire and Stordat.”

The meeting was also attended by three of Brown’s daughters Amara, Shahla and Devona.

Apparently, Brown’s uncle Douglas Ncube was appointed executor of the estate as Maraire and Stordat were ordered by the Deputy Master to go to the Harare Civil Court to have their marriages with the late Brown confirmed before the executor performed his duties.

Ncube is, however, expected to file with the Master of the High Court a bond of indemnity within 10 days following which he would be issued with a letter of administration.

According to divorce papers under case number 7835/94, relating to Brown and his first wife, Soraya, who passed away last month, the couple acquired a single property, house number 8 Gibbing Road Cranborne, Harare, and had three children, Amara, Shahla and Devona.

When the couple divorced they had two divorce consent documents filed in the court record and one of the consent papers transferred the house, which is valued at $65 000 to Amara, Shahla and Devona while the other stated that the house shall be sold with each party getting 50% of the proceeds.

The consent papers also suggested that Brown’s musical equipment and rights shall be given to Amara and Devona.

However, Brown later customarily married Maraire and the couple had two children, Chengeto and Chiyedza before going on separation.

At the time of his death, Brown was staying with Stordat, who is now performing with his band, The Storm, although according to his will, which is in the custody of the Zimbabwe Musical Rights Association, all the musical equipment and rights were ceded to Amara.

Although Brown and Stordat were not customarily married, they had two children, Andy (Jr) and Al.

