Mupedzanhamo: ‘boutique’ of choice

While traditional retail clothing giants continue to mourn over the impact of the liquidity crisis gripping the market, the opposite is true at the giant Mupedzanhamo flea market in Mbare.

Mupedzanhamo, loosely translated “end your woes”, is doing wonders for most low income earners through the sale of imported second hand clothing.

Traditional clothing shops now pin their hopes on pushing volumes through the use of credit facilities.

But the challenge in this highly informal economy is that not everybody has a pay-slip, a pre-requisite for opening an account.

This line of business — flea markets — is now found throughout the country where enterprising individuals are importing bales of second hand clothes from neighbouring countries especially Mozambique.

In Harare, the selling of second hand clothing had been predominantly confined to the city’s oldest location, Mbare.

However, recently, despite stiff resistance from council, second hand clothes have now found their way to the central business district during weekends.

The situation is the same in Bulawayo, Mutare and Gweru.

The adoption of the multiple currency system in 2009 has seen a paradigm shift in business trends.

There is an enterprising new breed of entrepreneurs that have taken advantage of the situation and have come up with products that match the times.

A snap survey by NewsDay and a visit to one of the country’s largest informal centre for business in Mbare this week showed that the business of selling second hand clothing was thriving.

An estimated 5 000 people are said to visit the bustling Mbare’s Mupedzanhamo daily.

Traders at the market said on a good day, individuals could pocket as much as $200 and between $30 and $60 when business is low.

“One is guaranteed to go home with something. There is no day when one will go home without having sold merchandise,” said Nyadzisai Chirawu.

She said it was, however, difficult to predict daily sales as the business was largely influenced by the type of clothes contained in the bales.

“With a bale of clothes it is different as some come with only trousers or shirts, but sometimes one can hit the jackpot and get quality outfits or a mixture of matching items,” she said.

Another trader Ranga Mupawose said business could be depressingly low at times and one could take a week or two to clear one bale of clothes.

“When you buy bales of clothes in Mozambique you don’t open to see what is inside but you are told and at times when you reach your destination you discover that what is inside does not sell,” Mupawose said.

He said relatively new clothes in bales were sold for as little as $3.

What has however proved popular at the informal markets are items selling for $1 or $1 for two.

“We still make profit even at that price of a $1 per item,” he said.