Copa Coca-Cola launched

The 2012 edition of the Copa Coca Cola Under-16 boys and Under-17 girls football tourney was launched at Manunure High School in Kwekwe yesterday.

This year’s edition is the 24th for the boys’ version and the second for the girls’ tournament that was inaugurated last year.

The reigning champions Manunure High School hosted the colourful event as per the sponsor’s tradition.

Guest of honour at the event Midlands Provincial Education Director Agnes Gudo, applauded Delta Beverages for introducing the girls’ version of the game.

“I have no doubt in my mind that the sponsorship of girls’ soccer will produce fantastic players who will play in the national team and in other countries,” said Gudo.

The launch of the tournament 2012 edition saw the draw for the national finals to be held in Victoria Falls.

In the boys’ category, Group A pits Matabeleland North, Mashonaland East and Harare.

Group B has Midlands, Bulawayo and Manicaland. In Group C, reigning champions Manunure will face off with Mashonaland West and Matabeleland South.

Group D has the national finals host Mosi-oa-Tunya High School, Masvingo and Mashonaland Central. Midlands and Matabeleland North will provide two teams each as they have the defending champions and the hosts.

In the girls’ category, Group A has the hosts, Mashonaland Central and Midlands. Group B pits Matabeleland North, Masvingo and Matabeleland South. Group C has last year’s winners Vainona, Manicaland and Mashonaland East. Group D has Harare, Bulawayo and Mashonaland West.

Group A winners will meet winners of Group C while Group B winners will meet group C in the semi-finals.

The criteria applies for both the boys and girls’ categories.

The national finals will be held from the 27th–29th of next month. The district competitions are already underway and the provincial finals will be held in the second week of July.

