‘Prophet Angel, TB Joshua good friends’

Prophet Uebert Angel, who started the prophetic in Zimbabwe and Southern Africa, is a close friend of Temitope Balogun Joshua.

In a wide ranging interview, Spirit Embassy spokesperson Josephine Toro said the two were in constant communication, adding that Prophet Angel has warned the church not to be embroiled in the “war of words” pertaining to TB Joshua and his supposed visit to Zimbabwe.

“They are not just friends, they regularly compare notes on different issues about ministry and any other things,” she said.

She added that Prophet Angel, who started prophesying at the tender age of seven, “warned Christians, particularly from his church, to desist from commenting on issues they were least qualified to. He said that he was not going to oppose TB Joshua with any‘one and in fact it is the prophet’s cardinal rule not to oppose any man of God, whether local or international.

“In fact Prophet Angel acknowledges TB Joshua as a man of God and he has said this in his in-depth interview currently airing on his television station, Miracle TV,” Toro said.

She said it is not the duty of pastors, bishops or any other man of God to stop anyone from coming into the country but emphasised that the rules and regulations of the land should be respected.

On whether Prophet Angel advised TB Joshua not to come to Zimbabwe, Toro said: “Prophets are invited to several countries and functions but they don’t often accept all the invitations. That he didn’t mention this invitation to Prophet Angel in their many discussions means it was never a serious issue for him . . . as a prophet, TB Joshua might have his reasons for not coming.”

However, another pastor said that considering “the large number of Zanu PF functionaries who come to his services, there is a high likelihood he might be Zanu PF thus the party could have used him to influence Prophet TB Joshua on making a decision about the supposed invitation to Zimbabwe”.

Toro retorted:“These are just rumblings of a tramp which he picked up and pocketed a figment of his own imagination.”

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw