TB Joshua exposes Zanu PF

A bid by Zanu PF to bar top Nigerian prophet Temitope Balogun (TB) Joshua from entering the country for prayers expected later this month has exposed the party’s “hypocrisy” amid reports party officials were trooping to Nigeria to consult him.

TB Joshua is expected in Zimbabwe following reports he was invited to grace the National Day of Prayer on May 25. But his intended visit has faced stiff resistance from some sections of Zanu PF, who accuse him of meddling in politics.

Although some Zanu PF officials have publicly denounced TB Joshua’s visit, it has emerged that several others in the party continued to visit him to seek “spiritual guidance”.

President Robert Mugabe’s executive director of the Presidential Scholarship Fund and Manicaland governor Christopher Mushohwe was on Sunday spotted on TB Joshua’s televised services sitting with his wife in the front row, which is reserved for VIPs.

Energy and Power Development secretary Justin Mupamhanga’s wife was also spotted in the church audience at the same service.

“This is not the first time Mushohwe has attended TB Joshua’s services. He was there in December last year with his wife and daughter,” said one of TB Joshua’s followers who refused to be named for “security reasons”.

The follower also said Home Affairs co-minister Kembo Mohadi visited TB Joshua in Nigeria last year and since then, he has been an active member of Emmanuel Partners, a group of followers of the prophet, led by businessperson Ruth Labode.

The group is involved in charity work in the country.

Mohadi was also shown attending TB Joshua’s service on Emmanuel TV’s repeat programmes last Friday.

“I am a follower of TB Joshua, I have been going to Nigeria since 2010 and I am not ashamed of that. But for Zanu PF to say they don’t want TB Joshua to visit Zimbabwe is unfair because he is coming to help millions of people who cannot afford air tickets to go to Nigeria. It is not fair when Zanu PF officials are going to Nigeria and they want to deny other people access to the prophet,” the follower said.

He said TB Joshua was not partisan as alleged by Zanu PF.

“The prophet has been welcoming people from both Zanu PF and MDC and it is malicious to accuse him of coming to anoint Tsvangirai to unseat Mugabe. He is simply a man of God who helps anyone from any part of the globe,” he said.

Efforts to get Mohadi’s comment failed as he was not picking his phone, but Labode confirmed the minister did visit the prophet and that he is an active member of Emmanuel Partners.

“We do charity work and Minister Mohadi is an Emmanuel Partner. He recently donated 100 blankets to Entembeni Old People’s Home. The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation was there and I do not know why by now they have not broadcast it,” Labode said.

Some of the top government officials to have visited TB Joshua include Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai, Home Affairs co-minister Theresa Makone (MDC-T) and ex-minister Oppah Muchinguri (Zanu PF).

Asked for a comment, Mupamhanga could neither confirm nor deny his wife visited the prophet, saying: “I am a Christian and the Bible says do not judge others. I cannot comment.”

