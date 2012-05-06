Zambia agrees export of 300,000 T maize to Zimbabwe

LUSAKA- Zambia signed a contract to export of 300,000 tonnes of maize to Zimbabwe from its huge surplus of carry-over stocks from last year, Zambia’s Food Reserve Agency (FRA) said on Saturday.
“The sell reduces the surplus stock being held by the agency to 330,436 tonnes,” the FRA, which is in charge of maize exports, said in a statement.
The agency said it planned to reduce surplus stocks to 46,495 tonnes by June to create space for new stock and prevent price distortions.
The FRA estimated that Zambia lost 190,388 tonnes of maize from its 2011/2012 harvest due to inadequate storage facilities.
Carry-over stocks of 770,931 tonnes from the last season plus current production gave the country a maize surplus of 1,035,333 tonnes.
Classifieds.co.zw
Zambia’s maize output declined by about 6 percent to 2.8 million tonnes in the 2011/2012 season.
It needs just over 2.5 million tonnes of maize for human consumption, strategic reserves, stock feed and brewing.
Ivey Reichmann
I just want to tell you that I am newbie to blogs and honestly loved your web site. Most likely I’m going to bookmark your website . You really come with excellent articles. Thanks a lot for sharing your website.
Click Home
A further issue is really that video gaming became one of the all-time most significant forms of recreation for people of every age group. Kids have fun with video games, and adults do, too. The particular XBox 360 has become the favorite gaming systems for those who love to have a lot of games available to them, as well as who like to relax and play live with other people all over the world. Many thanks for sharing your thinking.
John Deere Diagnostic and Test Manuals
It’s difficult to acquire knowledgeable folks during this topic, nevertheless, you be understood as do you know what you’re referring to! Thanks
Tory Silverwood
I like the efforts you have put in this, thanks for all the great blog posts.
click
Thanks for revealing your ideas. I’d also like to convey that video games have been actually evolving. Better technology and innovative developments have served create authentic and interactive games. These kind of entertainment games were not that sensible when the concept was first being tried out. Just like other kinds of technologies, video games too have had to develop via many decades. This itself is testimony for the fast growth and development of video games.
learn guitar online with my streaming guitar lessons
Hi, I do think your web site could possibly be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your website in Safari, it looks fine however, when opening in IE, it has some overlapping issues. I merely wanted to provide you with a quick heads up! Besides that, fantastic blog!
dankwoods
You should take part in a contest for one of the best sites online. I am going to highly recommend this site!
uglypetsbay
I really like looking through a post that will make men and women think. Also, thanks for allowing for me to comment.
old cracked journal
A fascinating discussion is worth comment. I do think that you need to write more on this subject, it might not be a taboo subject but typically folks don’t speak about these issues. To the next! Cheers!
must have this as an attachment to your job application
This is the perfect webpage for anybody who really wants to understand this topic. You realize a whole lot its almost hard to argue with you (not that I actually will need to…HaHa). You certainly put a brand new spin on a subject which has been discussed for ages. Wonderful stuff, just wonderful.
Indigeneity
I love it when folks get together and share ideas. Great website, continue the good work.
Car Service
Excellent article. I certainly appreciate this website. Thanks!
Who was I in my past lives?
Do you believe past lives? Do you think is reincarnation real?
private mailbox texas
I have to thank you for the efforts you’ve put in penning this blog. I am hoping to view the same high-grade blog posts from you in the future as well. In fact, your creative writing abilities has inspired me to get my own, personal blog now 😉
horse thrush
This is the perfect webpage for everyone who hopes to find out about this topic. You know so much its almost tough to argue with you (not that I actually would want to…HaHa). You certainly put a new spin on a subject which has been discussed for a long time. Excellent stuff, just wonderful.
uk online accountant
I blog frequently and I truly thank you for your information. The article has truly peaked my interest. I’m going to bookmark your site and keep checking for new information about once a week. I subscribed to your Feed as well.