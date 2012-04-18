40 coaches for Caf B course

Forty coaches are expected to attend a one week-long Confederation of African Football (Caf) B Licence coaching course which starts on Monday next week.

Only one woman will attend, Mighty Warriors coach Rosemary Mugadza, while the Warriors crew of Rahman Gumbo, Peter Ndlovu, Richard Tswatswa and David Mandigora have been enlisted.

Fifa and Caf instructor, Nelson Matongorere, who will conduct the lessons, alongside fellow instructor Sunday Kayuni of Tanzania, yesterday briefed the media on the preparations for the course. He said all eligible local and foreign-based coaches have been invited with the bulk of them having already confirmed their participation. Only those that hold Caf C licences are qualified to sit for the highly regarded course.

“Ninety percent of the invited coaches have confirmed, that includes those that are out of the country.The only challenge we have is with Madinda Ndlovu, most probably because his team is playing crucial matches of the season. Even if he does not make it this time around, we have another Caf B licence course sometime in September this year. We have invited all our coaches working in the region to take part in this important course. We want to safeguard them from competition,” he said.

From their programme, all the participants are expected to check in at the Zifa Village on Sunday and training sessions will be held at Prince Edward School. Matongorere will oversee the first two days’ sessions before Kayuni takes over and examinations run from Thursday to Sunday. Kayuni is expected the following Wednesday.

Caf B Licence is a step higher than the C Licence, which is basically a beginners’ course and attendants, with approval from Caf, can move to the A Licence after completion of the second stage

Nigeria is the latest country to hold the course after 80 coaches, including Super Eagles coach Stephen Keshi, went through their paces last month. Ghana will hold their course in June.

Invited participants: Rahman Gumbo, Peter Ndlovu, David Mandigora, Richard Tswatswa, Rosemary Mugadza, Jairos Tapera, Norman Mapeza, Taurai Mangwiro, Madinda Ndlovu, Elvis Chiweshe, Luke Masomere, Bigboy Mawiwi, Tavaka Gumbo, Philani Ncube, Saul Chaminuka, Misheck Chidzambwa, Lloyd Chigova, Lloyd Mutasa, Maxwell Jongwe, Conwell Dube, Clement Bonda, Clement Chisale, Gift Marumisa, Blessing Moyo, Weekly Mwale, Stephen Nhira, Mebelo Njekwa, Samson Mavhenyengwa, Ikabort Masocha, Petros Nyathi, Tobias Mudyambanje, Pearson Matipedza, Frank Baloyi, Wilson Mutekede, Wellington Ngulube, Barry Daka, John Nyikadzino, Andrew Kadengu, James Muhala, Godfrey Tamirepi.

