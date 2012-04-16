Unlicensed driver kills three pedestrians

A 20-year-old unlicensed Kwekwe man, Tinashe Jenje, appeared in court last week facing charges of culpable homicide after his car allegedly ran over three pedestrians, killing them instantly.

The alleged accident occurred in Mbizo ME area on April 5. The victims were identified as Talent Chimene and brothers Francis and Felix Sikula all of Mbizo high-density suburb.

Jenje, who is represented by Innocent Hore, was not asked to plead to culpable homicide and negligent driving charges when he appeared before provincial magistrate Taurai Manwere.

He was remanded to April 25 on $100 bail.

Allegations are that on April 5, Jenje, lost control of his vehicle, a Toyota Mark II, and hit three pedestrians killing them.

The State also alleged Jenje was driving at 100km/h in a 60km/h zone.

The State led by Salome Maunganidze said Jenje acted negligently by driving the car without a licence and travelling at 100km/hour in a 60km/hour zone resulting in him failing to control the vehicle.

The accident comes hard on the heels of another mishap which maimed a Kwekwe journalist Howard Masaninga. Masaningas leg was eventually amputated after he was hit by a car while basking in the sun outside his house on April 1.

