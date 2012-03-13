Shingadia wins Mutare individual stableford

Results of golf tournaments: March 5-11 March 2012
Country Club — Wednesday Club two-ball stableford addition winners were: 1 S Chiriga/ A Sibanda — 75 pts, 2 M Green/M Wedlock — 69, 3 M Pondaponda/ M Honde — 67.
Saturday betterball stableford sponsored by A Clarke — Dulux Paints. Winners were:
1 W Muriritirwa/ JW Machiwenyika — 48; 2 A Sibanda/ BN Hove — 46; 3 G Dos Santos/ T Sithole — 45. Municipal League individual stableford won by 1 A Sibanda — 42, 2 W Muriritirwa — 41, 3 S Nyamutsaka — 38.
Mutare Hillside Golf Club — On Wednesday individual stableford sponsored by A Line Furnitures winners were:
Classifieds.co.zw
1 K Shingadia — 43 pts, 2 C Vinagre — 41, 3 M Ruchiyo 37, 4 M Mapfunde 36. Friday individual stableford. Winners were; 1 V Nathoo — 44, 2 M Nyaundi — 41. 3 P Takaidza — 40.
Borrowdale Brooke Golf Club – Wednesday Club two-ball stableford alliance where both scores were to count on every hole.
Winners were: 1 R Jackson/ P Van Vuuren — 76 pts, 2 R Da Costa/ R Lang — 74, 3 C Jairos/ M Chifodya — 72, 4 c/o M Maphosa/ C Muronda — 72, 5 B Lowe/ B Brent — 70, 6 O Steffens/ R Fulton — 69, 7 J Shumbanhete/ G Maswera — 68, c/o P Hopcrft/ C Gardner — 68.
Chapman Golf Club — Wednesday Club fourball betterball stableford sponsored by S Sibanda, M Dodo, J Masuku & S Kasirori. Winners were: 1 G Scott/ Z Francis — 45 pts, 2 S Chabvamuperu/ T Tizora — 45, 3 C Gadzikwa/ E Chiwara — 43.
Saturday mixed fourball betterball stableford, winners were: 1 F Lavendale/ S Benett — 42, 2 S Kasirori/ E Kasu — 41; 3 B Brandt/ M Brandt — 40. The fourball betterball stableford men only played on same day had the following winners:
1 C Madziva/ M Gurira — 46; 2 V Solanki/ I Chapner — 43. Saturday Goras medal: Won by 1 K Mukuyu — 73 net, 2 c/o P Mudimu — 73, 3 R Musariri — 76, 4 H Muyambo 77, 5 J Matandani — 78, 6 S Zvarivadza — 81, 7 C Magwenzi — 81, 8 W Choto – 81.
Falcon Golf Club – Sunday individual stableford competition winners were: 1 S Chiriga — 36 pts; 2. G. Chiropa — 35, 3 P Masuku — 34.
Ruwa Country Club — Wednesday Club medal game. Winners were: 1 C K Jacha — 72 net, 2 c/o S Madzime — 72.
Royal Golf Club — Saturday monthly medal sponsored by L Kling – Avient. A Division 1 A Pasipanodya — 75 net, 2 c/o NR Zavery — 75. B Division 1 W Ali — 65 net, 2 C Mpofu — 69. C Division 1 S Watinaye — 68, 2 K Donga — 72.
Best gross — W Ali — 75. Sunday Mthwakazi Golf Society individual medal: A Division 1 M Mpofu — 75 net, 2 c/o N Mpofu — 75; 3 L Clever — 76. B Division 1 J H Kim — 73 net; 2 A Ndorukwigira — 74; 3 H Patel — 75. C Division 1H Lunga — 76 net; 2 C Tumushime – 79; 3 M Rukuni — 80.
Juniors; 1 P Ncube – 82 net; 2 T Sibanda – 84.
After prize-giving Mthwakazi Golf Society held their 2012 AGM at Royal Harare Golf Club and the following members were elected: Executive Committee : M Rukuni — Chairman; B Siso — Captain, C Mtemeri — Treasurer, O Karuva — Secretary. Committee Members: S Watinaye, H Lunga and T Chidovi.
Warren Hills Golf Club – Wednesday Club individual stableford sponsored by Trust Bank. Winners 1 G Muzavazi — 37 pts, 2 c/o S Nyambiya — 37; 3 W Nyemba — 36. Saturday medal. Won by 1 S Nyambiya 71, 2 G Gomera — 72, 3 A Nhepera — 74.
