Africa Revenge reunion bid hits snag

A bid to bring together the ex-Africa Revenge duo of Willis Wataffi and Mehluli “Taz” Moyo for a joint performance hit a brick wall after the former sternly refused to buy the idea.

Max Mugaba, who is organising a concert featuring South African songstress Zahara, said he wanted Taz and Wataffi to perform jointly as a way of reviving memories of the era when the erstwhile buddies made waves with hits Wanga and Buwebuwe.

Wataffi rubbished the idea and confirmed to NewsDay he would not go on stage with Taz at the concert.

“Look, we last spoke of Africa Revenge six years ago. From then every one of the members pursued their varied careers and to say after such a long time we are back together is a joke,” said Wataffi.

“I have been marketing my solo career and that is what I will be doing at the Zahara concert. I do not mean to be rude, but just to push for a joint show for the Zahara show is unfair. It is injustice to Africa Revenge.”

Wataffi claimed Africa Revenge was bigger than the Zahara show and it was unfair to try and bring the band together for the sake of the gig.

Since their split in 2006, Wataffi continued to pursue music with his group Qaya Rootz while Taz went into advertising.

Contacted for comment on the reunion issue, Taz refused to say much, but signalled they were likely to play as solo artistes.

“The best person to speak to would be the promoter at this juncture because he is the one organising the show,” said Taz.

The promoter confirmed the duo would perform separately.

Wataffi said the promoters of the show should come clean to avoid a public outcry at the show.

“I understand the promoters’ motives, but if they don’t correct the misconception they will receive a backlash from fans on the night. I am trying to market my own brand now and it will be a disaster if fans go for the concert expecting to see Africa Revenge,” said Wataffi.

Africa Revenge shot to fame in 2004 with the release of their hit album Qaya Music.

The group split under unclear circumstances in 2006 with speculation rife that Wataffi and Taz had a fallout over a woman.

They both refute the claim and say they decided to go separate ways because of the unfavorable economic environment.

At the time of their split Africa Revenge was one of the few Zimbabwean groups that had great potential for international appeal because of the superb quality of their music.

