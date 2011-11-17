‘Don’t boo players’

Warriors coach Norman Mapeza has said fans must not boo, but encourage players when they make mistakes during international matches.
He was speaking after the 2-1 win over South Africa on Tuesday night where central defender Lincoln Zvasiya’s mistake in the 28th minute gifted the visitors with a goal.
Bradley Grobler scored from the resultant error, but Knowledge Musona scored twice early in the second half to give the Warriors victory.
“I think we did well. We are moving in the right direction. But like what I said before, I think our supporters should give these youngsters a chance.
“I was not happy when they started to boo Lincoln Zvasiya. He made a mistake, but it happens in football. He is still young. He has a lot to learn.
Classifieds.co.zw
Supporters need to encourage him,” the coach said.
Zvasiya had come in for Method Mwanjali and partnered Thomas Sweswe in central defence as Mapeza seeks to increase his pool of players for the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) and 2014 World Cup qualifiers.
“We need to fine-tune the defence especially in the centre half. We have been having some problems in that department, but we are working on it. It will get better by the time we start the Afcon qualifiers, I hope by then we will have a solid defence,” said Mapeza.
Musona, who has now scored in every match he has played for the national team, said: “I’m happy with the performance of the team today, it was OK. We are building a team and winning games.
We are looking forward to play more and more games like this so that we can qualify for Africa Cup of Nations 2013. The team must work hard at training, listen to the coach. Discipline is also important.”
South African national team coach Pitso Mosimane urged his Southern African counterparts to organise more friendly matches among themselves as to prepare for major tournaments.
South Africa faced problems prior to the match as they failed to do their training session at the match venue on Monday night because of faulty lights at the stadium.
When they arrived at the stadium on match day, their dressing room had no lights and had to be fixed while they used lights from the players’ mobile phones.
When asked if South Africa would accept another offer from Zimbabwe for another friendly match in future, Mosimane said, “Yes, why not, we must play. We are brothers, Zimbabwe, Zambia and all the Cosafa brothers. We need to help each other in preparations for tournaments.
“But we also need to up our game a little in terms of the lights, in terms of training and all those things. It’s fine we understand our brothers, we are in Africa so it’s OK,” said Mosimane.
Mosimane said he was satisfied with the performance from both teams. He urged Zimbabwe to keep the current team intact.
“Norman Mapeza has a very good team, quality players, very powerful on the wings. They did very well to win this match, but I think there is room for improvement. Give them a chance.
I would like to see his team in South Africa for the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations so that I can meet him with my strongest side, the Mphelas (Katlego), Pienaar (Steven) and the Shabas (Siphiwe Tshabalala). But to me, Mapeza has a strong side for the future,” he added.
Colin Pair
I simply want to mention I am newbie to weblog and actually loved this web blog. Probably I’m want to bookmark your blog . You definitely come with excellent article content. Thanks a bunch for sharing with us your blog.
click for source
I have observed that in the world nowadays, video games would be the latest trend with children of all ages. Often times it may be unattainable to drag the kids away from the games. If you want the best of both worlds, there are many educational gaming activities for kids. Good post.
John Deere Diagnostic and Test Manuals
oh well, i always love the taste of chicken soup and other soups, i am a soup addict you know“
Jewel Langi
You seem to be very professional in the way you write,
check these guys out
I have figured out some points through your blog post post. One other stuff I would like to state is that there are lots of games out there designed especially for toddler age little ones. They contain pattern identification, colors, pets, and shapes. These often focus on familiarization as an alternative to memorization. This helps to keep little kids occupied without feeling like they are learning. Thanks
urban fashion outfit
An outstanding share! I have just forwarded this onto a coworker who had been doing a little homework on this. And he actually bought me lunch because I stumbled upon it for him… lol. So let me reword this…. Thank YOU for the meal!! But yeah, thanx for spending time to talk about this topic here on your blog.
Accountability Coaching
It’s hard to come by knowledgeable people for this topic, but you sound like you know what you’re talking about! Thanks
learn guitar online with my streaming guitar lessons
Hi there, I believe your blog could be having web browser compatibility issues. When I take a look at your website in Safari, it looks fine however when opening in I.E., it has some overlapping issues. I simply wanted to give you a quick heads up! Aside from that, fantastic blog.
My PeoplePerHour gig
I really like it when folks come together and share ideas. Great website, continue the good work!
dankwoods
Having read this I believed it was extremely informative. I appreciate you spending some time and energy to put this information together. I once again find myself personally spending way too much time both reading and leaving comments. But so what, it was still worth it!
uglypetsbay.com
bookmarked!!, I love your site.
we buy houses phoenix az
This website was… how do you say it? Relevant!! Finally I’ve found something that helped me. Thanks.
old cracked journal
I blog frequently and I genuinely appreciate your information. The article has truly peaked my interest. I will bookmark your blog and keep checking for new details about once a week. I opted in for your Feed too.
download my personal report
Greetings, I believe your website could possibly be having browser compatibility problems. When I take a look at your blog in Safari, it looks fine however, when opening in I.E., it’s got some overlapping issues. I merely wanted to provide you with a quick heads up! Aside from that, excellent site!
Cultural Misappropriation
Right here is the perfect website for everyone who hopes to understand this topic. You realize a whole lot its almost tough to argue with you (not that I personally would want to…HaHa). You definitely put a fresh spin on a subject that’s been discussed for many years. Great stuff, just wonderful.