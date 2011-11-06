Channel O Awards preps at advanced stage

South Africa-based Zimbabwean DJ Oscar Mdlongwa popularly known as Oskido, will on Friday evening battle it out with other African artists at the Channel O Music Video Awards (MVA) which will be held in South Africa.
Oskido has been nominated for the Most Gifted Dance Video category for the track Manane Mavoko. He will battle it out with STL (Kenya), DJ Cleo (South Africa), Darey (Nigeria), Black Coffee (South Africa) and Lizha James (Mozambique).
Over the years Oskido has been nominated for the Channel O MVA’s for his albums, but has never won.
However, some songs in which he featured have won awards.
He has won other awards at South African Music Awards and the Metro Awards for the track I believe.
Classifieds.co.zw
Zimbabwe has been represented well by Buffalo Souljah who scooped the Channel O Best Newcomer award in 2008 for the track Bubble Your Bumz followed by the Best Ragga Dancehall video award in 2009 for his track titled Judgement.
This year he was not nominated.
This time around, the Original African awards feature multiple artists with two or more nods, making it an open field for nominees in the 14 categories.
The Channel O Music Video Awards, also known as Spirit of Africa Music Video Awards, are Pan-African music awards organised by South Africa-based Channel O television channel.
The awards were first held in 2003 under the name Reel Music Video Awards and have been held annually since then.
The awards will be broadcast live on Channel O on Friday.
Nigerian superstar, D’Banj, has also been named as this year’s Special Recognition award recipient.
D’Banj follows in the footsteps of many of Africa’s prominent and successful musicians including Zimbabwe’s legendary, Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi who received the Special Recognition Award at the 2007 Channel O Spirit of Africa Music Video Awards ceremony.
MNet Channel director Yolisa Phahle said D’Banj was a star who had been rising for many years.
“D’Banj is an artist who has the ability to communicate and connect in a meaningful way.
“As a musician he is a trendsetter and as a presenter he is entertaining with a wonderful sense of humour. His success both at home and internationally is a testament to his great talent,” said Phahle.
And the nominees are …
2011 Channel O Music Video Awards Nominees
Most Gifted Male Video Artist
D’banj Feat Snoop Dogg —Mr Endowed
Professor Feat. Speedy — Lento
Navio -Keep Moving
Cabo Snoop —WinDeck
Zakes Bantwini —Wasting My Time
Most Gifted Female Video Artist
Waje Feat Muna — So Inspired
Lizha James — Gotta Move On
STL —Lookie Lookie
Lira — Phakade
Tiwa Savage — Kele Kele
Most Gifted Newcomer Video Artist
Wizkid —Holla at ur Boy
Keko —How We Do
Aka —Victory Lap
Ice Prince / Brymo – Oleku
Zone Fam — Shaka Zulu on Em
Kwesta —Take That
Most Gifted Duo, Group or Featuring Video
HHP, Teargas & Liquideep — Born for This
Samklef ft Wizkid, D prince and Ice Prince — Molowo Noni (Remix)
Slikour ft Various Artist — Dubula (Remix)
AY ft Ms Triniti —Good Look
Jozi — Electric Avenue
Paul G Feat Akon —Bang it
Most Gifted Dance Video
Oskido presents Black Motion / Jah Rich — Banane Navoko
STl —Lookie Lookie
Dj Cleo —Bhampa Side to side
Darey —Bani Ki Di
Black Coffee ft Hugh Masekela —We Are One
Lizha James — Gotta Move On
Most gifted Ragga Dancehall Video
Samini — Dadiekye
Wyre/Cecile — She Say dat
Black Dillinger —Volcano Erupt
Nazizi —Take the People Away
Most Gifted Afro pop Video
Theo —Ukhona
J-Martins ft Fally Ipupa — Jukpa remix
Shaa — Crazy
Jaziel Brothers —Woza
Flavour — Nwa baby remix
Most Gifted Kwaito Video
Brickz ft Various Artists —Uzo’gcwala
The Dogg —This is my Time
Howza — Hustler
Professor feat. Speedy — Lento
Most Gifted R&B
Jamali — Incurable
G2 ft Trez Agah — Anti Chula
Loyiso ft Khuli Chana —World Of Mine
Banky W ft M.I — Feeling it
Leanne —Deal with it
Most Gifted Hip Hop Video
Jesse Jagz Ft M.I & Ice Prince —Nobody Test Me
Proverb Ft Lungelo —The beginning
Navio —Keep Moving
Collo — Chini Ya Maji
Aka —Victory Lap
Most Gifted African Southern
Liquideep — Settle For less
Cabo Snoop —Windeck
Khuki Chana feat JR —No more Hunger
C.R.IS.I.S — The Fire Inside
L-tido ft K.O —We rolling
Most Gifted African West
Naeto C —10 over 10
Flavour —Nwa baby Remix
D-black feat. Dr Cryme —Get On the Dance Floor
Asa —Why Can’t We
2face —Only Me
Most Gifted African East
P-unit /Mimmo —Kare
Jaguar — Kigeugeu
AY Ft Ms Triniti — Good Look
Radio and Wesael, Keko — How We Do (Remix)
Cpwaa Ft Various artist — Action
Most Gifted Video Of the Year
Khuli Chana ft Jr — No more Hunger
Samklef feat Ice Prince, D’prince and Wizkid —Molowo Noni (Remix)
Zakes Bantwini —Wasting Time
STL — Lookie Lookie
D’banj Ft Snoop Dogg — Mr Endowed (Remix)
Aka — Victory lap
2face —Only Me
Liquideep — Settle for less
Navio — Keep moving
Lira — Phakade
