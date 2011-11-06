Channel O Awards preps at advanced stage

South Africa-based Zimbabwean DJ Oscar Mdlongwa popularly known as Oskido, will on Friday evening battle it out with other African artists at the Channel O Music Video Awards (MVA) which will be held in South Africa.

Oskido has been nominated for the Most Gifted Dance Video category for the track Manane Mavoko. He will battle it out with STL (Kenya), DJ Cleo (South Africa), Darey (Nigeria), Black Coffee (South Africa) and Lizha James (Mozambique).

Over the years Oskido has been nominated for the Channel O MVA’s for his albums, but has never won.

However, some songs in which he featured have won awards.

He has won other awards at South African Music Awards and the Metro Awards for the track I believe.

Zimbabwe has been represented well by Buffalo Souljah who scooped the Channel O Best Newcomer award in 2008 for the track Bubble Your Bumz followed by the Best Ragga Dancehall video award in 2009 for his track titled Judgement.

This year he was not nominated.

This time around, the Original African awards feature multiple artists with two or more nods, making it an open field for nominees in the 14 categories.

The Channel O Music Video Awards, also known as Spirit of Africa Music Video Awards, are Pan-African music awards organised by South Africa-based Channel O television channel.

The awards were first held in 2003 under the name Reel Music Video Awards and have been held annually since then.

The awards will be broadcast live on Channel O on Friday.

Nigerian superstar, D’Banj, has also been named as this year’s Special Recognition award recipient.

D’Banj follows in the footsteps of many of Africa’s prominent and successful musicians including Zimbabwe’s legendary, Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi who received the Special Recognition Award at the 2007 Channel O Spirit of Africa Music Video Awards ceremony.

MNet Channel director Yolisa Phahle said D’Banj was a star who had been rising for many years.

“D’Banj is an artist who has the ability to communicate and connect in a meaningful way.

“As a musician he is a trendsetter and as a presenter he is entertaining with a wonderful sense of humour. His success both at home and internationally is a testament to his great talent,” said Phahle.

And the nominees are …

2011 Channel O Music Video Awards Nominees

Most Gifted Male Video Artist

D’banj Feat Snoop Dogg —Mr Endowed

Professor Feat. Speedy — Lento

Navio -Keep Moving

Cabo Snoop —WinDeck

Zakes Bantwini —Wasting My Time

Most Gifted Female Video Artist

Waje Feat Muna — So Inspired

Lizha James — Gotta Move On

STL —Lookie Lookie

Lira — Phakade

Tiwa Savage — Kele Kele

Most Gifted Newcomer Video Artist

Wizkid —Holla at ur Boy

Keko —How We Do

Aka —Victory Lap

Ice Prince / Brymo – Oleku

Zone Fam — Shaka Zulu on Em

Kwesta —Take That

Most Gifted Duo, Group or Featuring Video

HHP, Teargas & Liquideep — Born for This

Samklef ft Wizkid, D prince and Ice Prince — Molowo Noni (Remix)

Slikour ft Various Artist — Dubula (Remix)

AY ft Ms Triniti —Good Look

Jozi — Electric Avenue

Paul G Feat Akon —Bang it

Most Gifted Dance Video

Oskido presents Black Motion / Jah Rich — Banane Navoko

STl —Lookie Lookie

Dj Cleo —Bhampa Side to side

Darey —Bani Ki Di

Black Coffee ft Hugh Masekela —We Are One

Lizha James — Gotta Move On

Most gifted Ragga Dancehall Video

Samini — Dadiekye

Wyre/Cecile — She Say dat

Black Dillinger —Volcano Erupt

Nazizi —Take the People Away

Most Gifted Afro pop Video

Theo —Ukhona

J-Martins ft Fally Ipupa — Jukpa remix

Shaa — Crazy

Jaziel Brothers —Woza

Flavour — Nwa baby remix

Most Gifted Kwaito Video

Brickz ft Various Artists —Uzo’gcwala

The Dogg —This is my Time

Howza — Hustler

Professor feat. Speedy — Lento

Most Gifted R&B

Jamali — Incurable

G2 ft Trez Agah — Anti Chula

Loyiso ft Khuli Chana —World Of Mine

Banky W ft M.I — Feeling it

Leanne —Deal with it

Most Gifted Hip Hop Video

Jesse Jagz Ft M.I & Ice Prince —Nobody Test Me

Proverb Ft Lungelo —The beginning

Navio —Keep Moving

Collo — Chini Ya Maji

Aka —Victory Lap

Most Gifted African Southern

Liquideep — Settle For less

Cabo Snoop —Windeck

Khuki Chana feat JR —No more Hunger

C.R.IS.I.S — The Fire Inside

L-tido ft K.O —We rolling

Most Gifted African West

Naeto C —10 over 10

Flavour —Nwa baby Remix

D-black feat. Dr Cryme —Get On the Dance Floor

Asa —Why Can’t We

2face —Only Me

Most Gifted African East

P-unit /Mimmo —Kare

Jaguar — Kigeugeu

AY Ft Ms Triniti — Good Look

Radio and Wesael, Keko — How We Do (Remix)

Cpwaa Ft Various artist — Action

Most Gifted Video Of the Year

Khuli Chana ft Jr — No more Hunger

Samklef feat Ice Prince, D’prince and Wizkid —Molowo Noni (Remix)

Zakes Bantwini —Wasting Time

STL — Lookie Lookie

D’banj Ft Snoop Dogg — Mr Endowed (Remix)

Aka — Victory lap

2face —Only Me

Liquideep — Settle for less

Navio — Keep moving

Lira — Phakade

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw