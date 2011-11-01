Who is in your network?

There is an old adage that says: “It’s not what you know but who you know that matters.” We’ve all heard this so many times our ears are bleeding, right? Harvey Mackay, author of Rolodex Network Builder wrote: “We don’t have to do it alone.

Wherever we’re going, we all need the help of others to get there . . . There are plenty of people out there waiting and willing to help.”

Networking is about making connections with others. It involves exchanging information, resources and ideas in a way that builds healthy, reciprocal relationships. It is about making meaningful connections and staying in regular contact. Networking is an evolving, lifelong process that requires patience, persistence and practice.

There are various reasons why people network. The focus of this article is on networking that lands you that job you have been craving for or that makes you visible in your chosen field.

Research at Harvard Business School found that almost 80% of all jobs are never advertised, but are found through networking and that 35% of these do not exist until networking begins! These are the secrets of the hidden job market, which only effective networking can reveal.

Before you jump-start your networking, you need clearly to define its purpose and content. Always have a clear objective. What is it that you are hoping to accomplish? Start with the end in mind. You also need to know your personal brand, your target audience and your value to that audience.

The next important aspect to consider is who you should be reaching out to. The key is not to prejudge people or make assumptions about who can and cannot help you. The only exception is people who clearly dislike you!

There are many options to network.

You come across many people in your day-to-day life. Start a conversation with them. You never know who may have an aunt, brother or friend in your area of interest. Take part in campus events, alumni association, community volunteer organisations, social groups, church, sporting events, music or recreation events.

Talk to your professors, your parents, friends, neighbours, supervisors, previous employers, classmates — the list is just endless. Be both formal and informal. Develop a database of professional contacts — mentors, role models and those who you do not necessarily like, but who cause you to examine yourself and nudge you out of your comfort zone.

However, be careful not to spread yourself too thin. Quality is more important than quantity. It’s better to spend your time establishing a few meaningful networks than having a hundred superficial interactions.

People will not know who you are unless they can see you. You need to become more visible by participating in industry groupings such as Emcoz, CZI, ZNCC or Chamber of Mines.

Join relevant professional organisations involved in your current or target industry — this could be ICAZ, ICSAZ, IPMZ, ZIM, Cima, IAC or many others. Professional membership confers a special status on those who hold it. But do not stop there.

Just because you are a member does not mean anyone will automatically know you. Do not just join a professional organisation so you can place a certificate on the wall or list your membership on your CV or other promotional material.

Involve yourself in the organisation’s activities. Draw on your expertise and write articles for your association’s newsletter or other publications in your field. This will help you to establish name recognition that can lead to new relationships and possibly job leads.

Remember, to get the most out of any professional organisation membership is like anything else in life: you are going to get out of it as much as you put into it!

In addition to the brick and mortar networking opportunities, you also need to go virtual.

The savvy individual in the 21st century will maintain a robust online presence by leveraging the networking and visibility-building potential of the Internet. Online networking sites are where industry experts, executives, recruiters, and employers are hanging out.

As a networker, you need to be there. There are a number of trusted and noteworthy social and business sites — just get the IT guy next to you to assist you.

These sites offer the chance to build your own network and to create a profile that allows others to see as much of your professional background as you care to share.

Blogging is rapidly emerging as a key strategy for those who want to increase their visibility, build their personal brand online, increase their industry standing, and to position themselves as experts in their fields of expertise.

If you choose to go blogging, be sure that you have a point of view, commitment to posting regularly, responding to questions and comments and a passion for a particular niche before you begin.

Your blog needs to be a platform for your thought leadership.

Do not allow your networking relationships to be one-sided — a “what’s in it for me” type of thing. Networking is a two-way street. The golden rule is to reciprocate. A good networker gives to their network, maintains their network and builds a positive, ongoing professional relationship.

Networking can go bad quickly if the other person can tell you are more interested in receiving than giving. Show genuine interest in others and prove your value to them and then you can call on them to help you.

Follow-up on conversations and correspondence when you say you will. Attend events where you have been invited and also invite people to your organised events. Hone your communication skills.

The best networkers are often great listeners, as opposed to great talkers.

There are certain behaviours that can act as a damper to successful networking. Do not spend your time with negative-minded people; they will kill your spirit. Bragging, grandstanding, exaggerating one’s worth and gossiping will put others off.

Do not stop networking because you have found a job or you think you have achieved what you wanted. If you try to rekindle your networks because they are now desperately looking for a new job, people will stop answering your calls.

Networking is an ongoing career management strategy rather than a one-time job search activity.

Networking is a powerful tool that requires you to observe certain etiquette. If you are networking online, it is called netiquette. Avoid certain words or idioms that offend.

Watch the vocabulary and command of your language. You want to be authentic and that can only be proven by your ability to speak well professionally.

With the globalisation of networking, you can easily build or destroy your reputation – the choice is entirely yours!

Networking is an essential skill to learn. Make it an ingrained, daily, lifelong habit. Done well, it will be a great investment for your future.

Isaac Mazanhi is a labour analyst writing in his own capacity.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw