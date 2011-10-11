Chrome hand Hardbody advantage

Chrome Stars brushed off match-fixing allegations being levelled against them by Hardbody when they restricted Zifa Central Soccer League title contenders Tripple B to a 1-1 draw in a match played at Chrome Stadium on Saturday.

Leaders Hardbody went into panic mode last week when they were also held to a similar scoreline by Chrome Stars the previous Saturday, claiming a delegation from Tripple B had masterminded the draw by offering bribes to match officials and Chrome Stars coach Gatsi Munkombwe.

But on Saturday, Chrome Stars denied Tripple B a win to allow Hardbody to reclaim their five-point lead at the top which had been reduced to three.

The Tavaka Gumbo-coached side also did themselves a favour by thrashing FC Glow Petroleum 3-1 at Ascot Stadium on Saturday to move a step closer to clinching a top-flight league spot.

Hardbody have 58 points atop while Tripple B are trailing with 53 as the league draws to a conclusion with five games remaining. They are only 10 points out of a possible 15, shy of being declared Premiership newcomers.

Third-placed Tongogara limited their chances of catching up with the leaders after sharing one goal apiece with Ziscosteel at Amaveni Stadium on the same day.

They are nine points behind Hardbody. Chapungu got three free points from a no-match against expelled Rutendo Stars, but the airmen are already out of the race.

Relegation-haunted Gweru Pirates’ ship continued to sink in stormy waters with a 3-1 defeat at Silo United.

FC Platinum Under-19 team are close to gaining promotion from the Midlands Division 2A league, but their weekend match against Hwahwa was abandoned due to violence.

