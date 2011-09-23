It’s all system go for Copa Coca-Cola

It’s all systems go as the Under-20 Girls’ Copa Coca-Cola Cup tournament kicks off at Gifford High School this morning with 12 schools in action.

Bulawayo Metropolitan Province are pinning their hopes on Montrose and Sikhulile.

Mashonaland Central’s last year’s winners in the M & H Under-17 Girls’ competition, Hermann Gmeiner, Vainona (Harare), Ngomeni (Midlands), Chidembo (Mashonaland Central), Rufaro (Masvingo), Rutanhira (Mashonaland East) are the participating schools.

Hwange from Matabeleland North, Selonga (Matabeleland South), Rukweza (Manicaland) and Inkomo from Mashonaland West complete the list.

Sikhulile team captain Nomakhosi Mpofu, who turns out for Women’s Super League giants Inline Academy, on Thursday said they were geared up to make the province proud.

“We want to play well in all our games. We are hoping for good results as we want to make Bulawayo proud. The experience that I have from my club is going to help the team come out with gold,” she said.

The winner of the tournament will walk away $1 500 richer and will be awarded a trophy.

Runners-up will pocket $1 200 and a trophy while the third-placed team will get $1 000 and a trophy.

The fourth-placed team will win $500 and the other eight participating teams will each receive $300.

The player of the tournament and the best coach will get $150 each while the best goalkeeper and top goalscorer will be awarded $100 each.

The school that wins the fair play award will pocket $300.

Hermann Gmeiner face Hwange and return to action when they meet Vainona in their second match.

Vainona square off against Hwange in another match in Group A.

In Group B, hosts Montrose start off their campaign when they tackle Ngomeni before meeting Selonga.

Selonga will then clash with Ngomeni in the last match in Group B.

In Group C, Chidembo kick start action against Inkomo before they later meet Rufaro while Inkomo and Rufaro clash in the last game of the group.

Sikhulile have their first assignment against Rutanhire before later clashing with Rukweza, who will then take on Rutanhire in the last match in Group D.

The semi-finals will be played today after the round-robin matches while the third and fourth play-offs and the final of the competition will be played on Sunday.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw