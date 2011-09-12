Teeing off with Tavenganiswa Mabikacheche

Chapman Golf Club — The Wednesday club four-ball betterball Stableford competition was sponsored by Troutbeck Inn.
The winners were, 1 L Matoushaya L and A Toronga – 47 points; 2 R Musariri and L Matashaya – 47; 3S Kasirori and C Mutukwa– 46.
There was also a four-ball betterball Stableford Standard Chartered Bank corporate golf day competition on Friday.
The winners were J Mapani and G Gwainda – 48 points; 2 E T Gangaidzo and M Gurira – 47; 3 J Musekiwa and J Nakafura – 45; 4 S Cochrane and A Murewa – 45; 5 S Mangoma and J Hopkinson – 45.
The winners of the ladies section who played an individual Stableford format were; 1. A. Alphazema – 33; 2 P Mutundiwe – 29.
Classifieds.co.zw
On Saturday the club had its monthly medal.
The divisional winners were, A Division – 1 Hungwe – 75 net; 2 J Muller -75: B Division- 1 R Vas – 71 net; 2 E Chakanyuka -72: C Division -1 K Horonga—70; 2 D Brandt -71: D Division –I Kawi – 73; 2 M Dodo -73.
Falcon Golf Club — On Saturday the medal competition was sponsored from funds of the Captain’s Pool.
There very good results. There were only three prizes:1 S Chiriga – 61 net; 2 C Mwaramba – 66; 3A E Mashamhanda -66.
These were outstanding results which left the following not making it even though shot under pars.
S Chiminya- 69 net, M Janyure 69 net;
J W Machiwenyika -71, A Sithole –71.
The Sunday individual Stableford competition was sponsored by AE Mashamhanda.
The winners were 1 R B Marufu – 42 points;
2 M Migere – 39; 3 M Janyure – 37; 4 D Chigunde – 37.
Hillside Golf Club (Mutare) — Wednesday’s competition was an individual stableford sponsored by the Club.
The winners of the competition were, 1N Natho – 42 points; 2 T J Rana – 42; 3 F Chimhini – 40 points counting out T Sande on 40 points too.
The Hillside 100 Years Golf Tournament which was played on the four-ball Mexican hat format was won by the following teams, 1 Passion team- P Shingadia / W Takaidza /F Honeyball/ F Chimhini – 44,1 net; 2 Metro Peach Team –T Ballance /L Ballance/ M Ballance/A Taylor -444,3 ; 3 Amtec Motors Team –W Musemburi/T Chbinya/ M Grottis/ FR Macgrath – 44,4.
There were various sponsors who blessed this great day.
Borrowdale Brooke Golf Club — Saturday medal game winners were 1 S Kine 68 net; 2 S Chitiyo -71 ; 3 R Monson-73; 4 J Banda -73; T Goredema – 73.
Ruwa Country Club — The only competition which was played over the weekend was the Goras Golf Society which had a medal game.
The winners were T Chivonivoni – 74 net; 2 A Chitumba -76; 3 T Chipamaunga -77; 4 R Musariri -78; 5 T A Mabikacheche-79; 6 K Shumba -85; 7 H Muyambo -86; 8 O Karuva -86; 9 DF Mvududu -86; 10 B Magaya -87.
Country Club — On Saturday there were two competitions.
In the morning the Eagles golf Society had a medal game competition and the winners were: 1 A Toronga – 63; 2 P Majiri-64; 3 O Masinare -69; 4 S Dzikiti -70; 5 L Huvaya -70; 6 S Rusere -70; 7 P Mudimu -71; 8 H Bauti -71; 9 R Musiiwa -71; 10 Nyabeza -72 In the afternoon the club had its Saturday competition which was a bogey plus.
The winners were 1 T Musere – +5; 2 S Kazhanje – +4.
Jon Brege
I just want to say I’m very new to blogging and site-building and actually loved this website. Very likely I’m want to bookmark your blog . You really come with really good articles and reviews. With thanks for sharing your web page.
John Deere Diagnostic and Test Manuals
It was a real pleasure getting to your site a short while ago. I came here this day hoping to find out something new. And I was not upset. Your ideas about new solutions on this subject were helpful and a good help to me. Thank you for making time to write out these things as well as sharing your thinking.
Wiley Sota
Many individuals were enthusiastic sportsmen or enjoyed music and dancing. You may recall that you were most joyful on the performing track. Nonetheless, with increasing obligations you might have found no time to have pleasure in any of an interests. Do you suffer from depression and would like to get free from its abysmal depths without lifelong antidepresants? You could attempt and help yourself to overcome depression by natural means.