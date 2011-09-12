Teeing off with Tavenganiswa Mabikacheche

Chapman Golf Club — The Wednesday club four-ball betterball Stableford competition was sponsored by Troutbeck Inn.

The winners were, 1 L Matoushaya L and A Toronga – 47 points; 2 R Musariri and L Matashaya – 47; 3S Kasirori and C Mutukwa– 46.

There was also a four-ball betterball Stableford Standard Chartered Bank corporate golf day competition on Friday.

The winners were J Mapani and G Gwainda – 48 points; 2 E T Gangaidzo and M Gurira – 47; 3 J Musekiwa and J Nakafura – 45; 4 S Cochrane and A Murewa – 45; 5 S Mangoma and J Hopkinson – 45.

The winners of the ladies section who played an individual Stableford format were; 1. A. Alphazema – 33; 2 P Mutundiwe – 29.

On Saturday the club had its monthly medal.

The divisional winners were, A Division – 1 Hungwe – 75 net; 2 J Muller -75: B Division- 1 R Vas – 71 net; 2 E Chakanyuka -72: C Division -1 K Horonga—70; 2 D Brandt -71: D Division –I Kawi – 73; 2 M Dodo -73.

Falcon Golf Club — On Saturday the medal competition was sponsored from funds of the Captain’s Pool.

There very good results. There were only three prizes:1 S Chiriga – 61 net; 2 C Mwaramba – 66; 3A E Mashamhanda -66.

These were outstanding results which left the following not making it even though shot under pars.

S Chiminya- 69 net, M Janyure 69 net;

J W Machiwenyika -71, A Sithole –71.

The Sunday individual Stableford competition was sponsored by AE Mashamhanda.

The winners were 1 R B Marufu – 42 points;

2 M Migere – 39; 3 M Janyure – 37; 4 D Chigunde – 37.

Hillside Golf Club (Mutare) — Wednesday’s competition was an individual stableford sponsored by the Club.

The winners of the competition were, 1N Natho – 42 points; 2 T J Rana – 42; 3 F Chimhini – 40 points counting out T Sande on 40 points too.

The Hillside 100 Years Golf Tournament which was played on the four-ball Mexican hat format was won by the following teams, 1 Passion team- P Shingadia / W Takaidza /F Honeyball/ F Chimhini – 44,1 net; 2 Metro Peach Team –T Ballance /L Ballance/ M Ballance/A Taylor -444,3 ; 3 Amtec Motors Team –W Musemburi/T Chbinya/ M Grottis/ FR Macgrath – 44,4.

There were various sponsors who blessed this great day.

Borrowdale Brooke Golf Club — Saturday medal game winners were 1 S Kine 68 net; 2 S Chitiyo -71 ; 3 R Monson-73; 4 J Banda -73; T Goredema – 73.

Ruwa Country Club — The only competition which was played over the weekend was the Goras Golf Society which had a medal game.

The winners were T Chivonivoni – 74 net; 2 A Chitumba -76; 3 T Chipamaunga -77; 4 R Musariri -78; 5 T A Mabikacheche-79; 6 K Shumba -85; 7 H Muyambo -86; 8 O Karuva -86; 9 DF Mvududu -86; 10 B Magaya -87.

Country Club — On Saturday there were two competitions.

In the morning the Eagles golf Society had a medal game competition and the winners were: 1 A Toronga – 63; 2 P Majiri-64; 3 O Masinare -69; 4 S Dzikiti -70; 5 L Huvaya -70; 6 S Rusere -70; 7 P Mudimu -71; 8 H Bauti -71; 9 R Musiiwa -71; 10 Nyabeza -72 In the afternoon the club had its Saturday competition which was a bogey plus.

The winners were 1 T Musere – +5; 2 S Kazhanje – +4.

