‘MDGs won’t be met for lack of political will’

Zimbabwe will not meet the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) by 2015 due to lack of political will and commitment, a senior United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) official has said.
In an interview on the sidelines of a one-day 2010 MDGs status report on Zimbabwe at a local hotel here, the UNDP lead programme specialist on poverty reduction and HIV and Aids in the mainstreaming unit, Lisa Orrenius, said the country was failing to “walk its talk” yet time was fast ticking away.
“The country cannot meet all the MDGs. But with more effort, maybe it can meet some of the targets in each goal like when it comes to reducing hunger, education for all and combating HIV and Aids.
“Zimbabwe may come closer to meeting them, but still will not make it when the deadline (2015) is fast approaching,” she said.
“It is now time to walk the talk. Political will is needed if the country is to achieve the set targets. In the past few years, there has been reversal of some progress that had been made, hence the need for acceleration plans.
Classifieds.co.zw
“There is need for continued political stability and effective government. The country should reinforce and re-establish partners for regional and global integration. Partnerships are absolutely fundamental.”
MDG goal 8 – developing global partnerships for development – was a Herculean task for government, which in the past had withdrawn from regional bodies like the Commonwealth, noted Orrenius.
“Goal number eight is more difficult for Zimbabwe. But it will determine all other MDGs as with effective bilateral relations, the country can get support,” she said.
Speaking at the same workshop, Portia Manangazira, a director in the Ministry of Health and Child Welfare, said several challenges still existed in the health sector following the crumbling of service at the height of the country’s economic meltdown in 2007-8.
Staci Bieber
I simply want to say I am new to weblog and really liked your blog site. Probably I’m want to bookmark your blog post . You surely have remarkable article content. Appreciate it for revealing your web site.
John Deere Service Manuals
Great day”your blog is full of spam, you should should antispam software”
Kasandra Dettmer
I enjoy your blog site.. good shades & topic. Would you actually style and design this site oneself or maybe did a person bring in help to do it for you personally? Plz respond seeing that I!|m seeking to design my personal web site and also want to understand exactly where you got that through. thank you
fashion urban
Greetings! Very useful advice within this post! It’s the little changes that will make the most significant changes. Thanks for sharing!
Business Consulting
Excellent article. I am dealing with many of these issues as well..
learn guitar online with my streaming guitar lessons
Hello there! I could have sworn I’ve visited your blog before but after going through a few of the articles I realized it’s new to me. Regardless, I’m certainly delighted I came across it and I’ll be bookmarking it and checking back frequently.
My PeoplePerHour gig
I really like it when people get together and share thoughts. Great blog, continue the good work!
dankwoods
After I initially commented I appear to have clicked the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and now each time a comment is added I recieve four emails with the same comment. Perhaps there is a means you are able to remove me from that service? Thanks a lot.
uglypetsbay
When I originally left a comment I appear to have clicked the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and now each time a comment is added I recieve 4 emails with the exact same comment. Is there a way you can remove me from that service? Thanks a lot.
we buy houses arizona
The very next time I read a blog, I hope that it doesn’t disappoint me just as much as this one. After all, Yes, it was my choice to read through, nonetheless I really believed you would have something helpful to say. All I hear is a bunch of crying about something you could fix if you were not too busy seeking attention.
old cracked journal
Oh my goodness! Amazing article dude! Thank you so much, However I am going through troubles with your RSS. I don’t understand why I am unable to subscribe to it. Is there anyone else having identical RSS issues? Anyone that knows the answer can you kindly respond? Thanx.
mummy blogger
I couldn’t resist commenting. Very well written!
plumber new york
An outstanding share! I have just forwarded this onto a colleague who has been doing a little research on this. And he in fact bought me breakfast because I discovered it for him… lol. So allow me to reword this…. Thank YOU for the meal!! But yeah, thanx for spending time to talk about this issue here on your web page.
Black Lives Matter
I could not resist commenting. Perfectly written!