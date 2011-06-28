SA, Namibia, Botswana in for women’s golf tournament

Defending champions South Africa, Namibia and the Botswana teams arrived in the country yesterday afternoon while the Angolans were expected last night for Regional All-Africa Challenge Trophy (RAACT) which tees off on Friday at Royal Harare Golf Club.
Zimbabwe Ladies Golf Union’s public relations officer Helen van Rensburg told NewsDay Sport that everything said the country was ready to host the regional tournament.
“The Namibia, South Africa and Botswana teams started trickling in today (yesterday), while we expect the Angolans tonight. By tomorrow all the participating teams will be in the country ahead of the practice day and the flag raising ceremony tomorrow before the tournament tees off on Friday.
“Lesotho is sending two observers, the president of their Ladies Golf Union, Maseithati Nkeube, and another representative, Matokelo Seturumane. Hopefully they will be able to participate in future regional tournaments.
“In terms of the organisation everything is now ready and we expect the tournament to be successful,” said Van Rensburg.
Experience local female golfer Claire Minter will lead the Zimbabwe women’s onslaught together with the experienced Rumbi Masamvu and up-coming junior development product, Batsirai Tilowakuti.
The ladies will slug it out for the coveted RAACT title from Friday to Sunday and the tournament will be held in conjunction with the Zimbabwe Ladies Open Strokeplay.
Teams
Zimbabwe: Claire Minter (3 h/c), Rumbi Masamvu (4), Batsirai Tilowakuti (6) and Loice Chingono (8) – reserve.
Angola: Maria de Fatima Duarte (h/c 26), Maria Joao Catita (30)
Botswana: Minkie Molatlhegi (14) Patience Matlotse (21), Itumuleng Medupe (31), Sandra Hughes (14) – president and team Manager
Namibia: Bonita Bredenhann (0), Maryke Short (6), Wilna Bredenhann (10), Heidi van Riekerk – president and team Manager
South Africa – Alana van Greuning (+1) (Captain), Nicole Becker (0), Nicola Garcia (1)
