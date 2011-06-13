Results of June 6 – June 12

On Friday the 10th, Royal Harare Golf Club had a monthly medal competition sponsored by Premier Auto Services.

At the same time the professionals took part in the Zambezi Tour’s Premier Auto Services Corporate Invitational tournament in which only 15 professionals participated.

There were several ties, the top two, Lyford Yadyo and Julius Kamalizeni were tied on 72 and had to go for a sudden death play-off which was won by Lyford Yadyo on the second hole.

There were also four ties on 75, four ties on 77 and two ties on 78. Below are the results of the top 5.

1 Lyford Yadyo -72, 2 Julius Kamalizeni, 3 Akil Yousuf -73, 4 Mahommed Mandhu -75, 5 Ignatius Mketekete-75.

The club’s monthly medal competition results on net scores were: A Division- winner R Mohamed-71, runner-up Z Suleman 72, B Division- winner A Mugwagwa -70, runner-up U Abdullah 72, C Division – winner K Donga -70, runner-up K Flanagan -73. The best gross score was 83 and was won by R Mohamed.

Borrowdale Brooke Golf Club had a Saturday medal game which was sponsored by Michael Mahachi. The winners on net scores were, 1 C Jairos -69, 2 B Mawodza -70, 3 C Msipa – 70, 4 S Chitiyo -71 5 D Kinnaird – 71. The Wednesday club four-ball Betterball Stableford competition had the following results: 1 R Van Heerden / R Marsh -49, 2 R Jackson / R Fulton -48, 3 G Palfman / D Oosthuizen -49 4 P Van Buuren /P Anderson -46, 5 G Mwasera / J. Kamalizeni – 45.

Wingate Park Golf Club started its week with the Goofies Poto caddies society which had a medal game kindly sponsored by Auto King represented by TG Kasere. The winner was J Kamalizeni on 71 and the runner-up was L Kadzombe on 71.

On the Wednesday club individual Stableford game there were three prizes which were won by 1 H Koller -40, 2 S Chiwaya -39, 3 C Matambo -39.

On Saturday there was a change in the format of the game. It was a four-ball Betterball medal competition.

The winners on net scores were: 1 S Ward / R Weimann -56, 2 J Peall /A Mc Donald -59, 3 C Matambo / J Kamalizeni -61. The best gross winner was S Chiwaya on 71.

At Falcon Golf Club there were two individual Stableford competitions on both Saturday and Sunday and were both sponsored by AE Mashamhanda.

The Saturday game had eight prizes and the top five winners were 1 J Milazi – 41, 2 E Milazi -39, 3 G Chiropa -37, 4 S Nyamutsaka (Snr) – 36, 5 F Migere -35.

The Sunday prizes were nine and the top five were: 1 A Sithole – 43, 2 M Mabuto -42, 3 M Janyure – 40, 4 G Chiropa -38, 5 JD Mahachi – 37.

Warren Hills Golf Club had also individual Stableford competitions on both Wednesday and Saturday.

The Saturday winners were 1 C Mlambo -37, 2 J Sharara – 36, 3 R Masiiwa -36, 4 S Mawire -35. On the Wednesday club game there were seven prizes.

The top five winners were 1 E Nyabeze – 42, 2 C Mashiri -40, 3 E Chitowangombe -40, 4 G Muzawazi- 36, 5 M Kwedza – 36.

Chapman Golf Club had a four-ball Betterball Stableford competition on the Wednesday club and the winners were 1 S Zingapeta / R Jack – 45, 2 P Musimwa / F Gumunyu – 44, 3 B Butau / D Mareya – 44. The Saturday winners were 1 T Dhliwayo / E Kamba-49, 2 A Toronga / J Tavengwa -44.

At Ruwa Country Club the Saturday medal competition had two prizes and the winners on net scores were 1 B Funani – 73, 2 V Samson – 79.

The Wednesday club game was an individual Stableford with the following winners: 1 E Jacha -37 points, 2 Engineer Mudzuri -35, 3 B Zvavandanga -30, 4 S Nhawana – 30.

Country Club had a Saturday individual Stableford competition and the winner was S Sibanda – 40 and the runner up C John -38

