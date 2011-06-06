Teeing off: A golf story

Results of May 30 – June 5
The last weekend could be said to have been a medal weekend. Saturday competitions at most clubs were medal games.
The Chapman Golf Club monthly medal had the following winners on net scores: A Division 1 N Muyambo -68; 2 J Muller -70. B Division, 1 E T Muronda -70; 2 R Vas – 72; C Division, 1 C Abrahams – 73; 2 D Matete -75. D Division, 1 W Costa -71; 2 T Dhliwayo -71. Wingate Park Golf Club had two divisions and the best gross was C Matambo -74. The divisional winners were; A Division C Matambo -70; 2 R Follet-Smith – 72; 3 S Chiwaya- 72. B Division, 1 A Mardon -65; 2 P Majiri -69; 3 A Ferreira -78.
Falcon Golf Club had the same medal game which had three divisions.
A Division winners on net scores 1 J Milazi – 73; 2 E Milazi – 73; 3 L Masendeke – 74; 4 P Chiwaka -75. B Division, 1 T A Mabikacheche -72; 2 T Mpunza -72; 3 3 A Karonga – 72; 4 P Makarudze – 74. C Division,1 S Madondo -76; 2 T D Badze -78; 3 J D Mahachi -81;
4 C Lupuwana -82. Country Club had their monthly medal too and the overall best gross was C. Chikwari on 80. The divisional winners on net scores were: A Division, 1 S Mukonoweshuro -70; 2 M Pondaponda – 71. B Division, 1 W V Javangwe -74; 2 D Mhazo – 75. Ruwa Country Club had an ordinary medal game which was won on net scores by 1 W Kamutepfa -69; 2 S Mubvunzi – 70; 3 O Masinare – 71.
At Warren Golf Club there was an Individual Stapleford competition which had the following winners: 1 D Mutengwa – 40 points; 2 G Muzawazi -40; 3 A Mavhunga – 39; 4 C Makirimani -39; 5 D Elijah – 39.
On Sunday Falcon Golf Club had an Individual Stapleford competition which was won by 1 T A Mabikacheche -38; 2 L Chigumba -37; 3 W Kashiri – 37; 4 A Sithole -36; 5 R Jack – 36.
The Wednesday Clubs games went on as usual. Chapman Golf Club had a four-ball betterball competition and the winners were: 1 A Gullab / I Patel -49 points; 2 A Murumbi / O Chipangura -46; 3 F Gwanya / N Greenhalgh -45.
At Borrowdale Brooke they had the same competition which had a lot of prizes ranging from 1-10. Only the top five are listed here: 1 C Macmillan / N Geyser – 49; 2 T Chingwena / S Bechani – 48; 3 M Sly / C Vanleeuwen – 46; 4 E Macmillan / B Lowe – 45; 5 K Mbingo /M Tambling – 45.
At Wingate Park their Wednesday club competition was an Individual Stapleford and winners were: 1 T Sibanda – 41 points; 2 P Nellermann – 41;
3.S Gardner – 39; 4 S Brown – 39. They normal have a gross winner who on this day was S. Chiwaya 73.
