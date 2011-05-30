Teeing off: A golf story

Royal Harare Golf Club.The finals of the HG Bell Shield were held on Saturday afternoon.

The format of this tournament is a fourball knock-out. The finalists were between partners B Mutembwa and S Shamba against N Essof and S Essof. N Essof and S Essof were the winners after a great encounter.

The rest of the members played the individual Stapleford competition which was in three divisions.

A Division winner was S Makonyere on 35 points and the runner up was W Ali.

In the B Division the winner was U Abdullah on 45 points and the runner up was I Ishmail on a distant 36 points. The C Division winner was M Yousuf on 35 points and the runner-up T Kubberud on 33 points.

Wingate Park Golf Club. A two ball Mexican Hat Saturday game had the following winners: 1. B Mannix / N Morgan – 62,25; 2. T Masunga / A Wazir – 62,50 and last prize 3. S Chiwaya / S Ndaruza – 62,75

Chapman Golf Club — There was a Saturday four-ball betterball Stapleford competition and the winners were: 1. S Chabvamuperu / D. Brandt – 46; 2. R Jack / L Matoushaya – 45; 3. F Bwanya / I Pozo – 45; 4. S Mawuru / I Chakarara – 44.

Warren Hills Golf Club had a different game to that which was at Chapman golf club. They played an individual Stapleford and the winners were: 1. G Muzawazi – 43; 2. M Kwedza -42; 3. D Matogo – 39; 4. L Chandavengerwa -38 Country Club — Saturday’s competition was an individual Stapleford and there were three prizes.

The winner was S Sibanda on 48 points; runner-up was S Mukonoweshuro on 38 points and third was S Kazhanje on 38.

Rural golf promotion: Rushinga — Golf was recently introduced in Rushinga by the Centre for Training and Research Services in conjunction with Marusp Golf Foundation at the instigation of the promoter Tavenganiswa Mabikacheche.

A one week “train the trainers” workshop was recently conducted in Rushinga by the Centre for Training.

On Saturday there was a competition for those who attended that last workshop. The objective of the competition was to assess their progress.

Ten participated. The next competition will be for children who have been introduced to the game by the trainers. The airstrip which was used during the war of liberation is being used as the golf course whenever there are competitions and training.

The seven holes played on Saturday were not very long. The results on gross scores were: 1. B Kaswaurere -38; 2. T Mtegede – 41; 2. E Marasha -44; 4. J Marambadeya -46; 5. P Chinogodira -48; 6. S Ngomani -49; 7. C Matope -53; 8. N Nyamupfukudza – 60; and finally 9. B Hukuimwe – 65.

Last Wednesday’s Country club competition was a four ball betterball Stapleford and there were only two prizes: 1. J Mugwira / S Sibanda – 48 points, 2. – C Chikwari Jnr / C Chikwari (Snr) – 46.

Chapman Golf Club also had a four-ball better-ball Stapleford game and the winners were: 1. J Muchena / B Fundira – 50 points; 2. W Costa / H Costa – 48; 3. S Mumangira / G Tsangirayi – 46.

At Borrowdale Brooke the Wednesday club medal game was very well attended with a total of 116 players. It was sponsored by Patrick and Jeff from the American Embassy.

There were great prizes from 1 – 10. The first five winners are: 1. J Reiley – 64; 2. G Burt – 66; 3. T Scruby – 68; 4. B, Kaseke – 68; 5. B Meenach – 68.

At Warren Hills Golf Club the Wednesday club individual Stapleford game was sponsored by Trust Bank.

There were 7 prizes. However, only the top five are listed below: 1. L Chandavengerwa – 40; 2. P Chigwanda -40 ; 3. E Makanda – 40 ; 4. T Mudzonga – 39; 5. C Makirimani – 38

Monday 23 — Wingate Park golf club the Goofies Poto caddie’s golf society had a medal game which was won on net scores by: 1. A Katembenuka – 71; 2. M Kadzombe -72; 3.C Matambo – 73; 4. S. Bechani – 75

