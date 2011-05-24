‘Prince B’ to perform in Bulawayo

South Africa-based Zimbabwean jazz musician Sibonginkosi “Prince B” Tshabalala is set to perform in the City of Kings at the weekend with his African Life Band at a show dubbed Jazz in Bulawayo.

Tshabalala, who normally performs in South Africa, said his fans would get to experience a polished jazz performance from his group that is composed of Zimbabweans, South Africans and Nigerians.

He said the audience at the show that would be held at the School of Hospitality on Saturday would also get to mix and mingle with popular television drama Zone 14 actors.

“At the show, there will be actors Spinach and Popayi and they are willing to mix with their fans in the country,” said Tshabalala in an interview with NewsDay.

Local comedian Ntando Moyo will also be part of the show and is expected to deliver a comic performance.

Tshabalala said the African Life Band was determined to giving fans an exciting experience at the gig.

“Our music is not well-known in Bulawayo. Those who will attend will get an opportunity to have a feel of our sound,” he said.

Tshabalala said they would perform songs from his last album, Ng’lamlela and some from his latest offering, Ngizomtshela baba.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw