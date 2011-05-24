‘Prince B’ to perform in Bulawayo

South Africa-based Zimbabwean jazz musician Sibonginkosi “Prince B” Tshabalala is set to perform in the City of Kings at the weekend with his African Life Band at a show dubbed Jazz in Bulawayo.
Tshabalala, who normally performs in South Africa, said his fans would get to experience a polished jazz performance from his group that is composed of Zimbabweans, South Africans and Nigerians.
He said the audience at the show that would be held at the School of Hospitality on Saturday would also get to mix and mingle with popular television drama Zone 14 actors.
“At the show, there will be actors Spinach and Popayi and they are willing to mix with their fans in the country,” said Tshabalala in an interview with NewsDay.
Local comedian Ntando Moyo will also be part of the show and is expected to deliver a comic performance.
Classifieds.co.zw
Tshabalala said the African Life Band was determined to giving fans an exciting experience at the gig.
“Our music is not well-known in Bulawayo. Those who will attend will get an opportunity to have a feel of our sound,” he said.
Tshabalala said they would perform songs from his last album, Ng’lamlela and some from his latest offering, Ngizomtshela baba.
Beatris Kotow
I simply want to say I am new to blogging and actually liked your web-site. Most likely I’m likely to bookmark your site . You certainly have excellent posts. Thanks for sharing your blog.
click here!
Yet another issue is that video gaming has become one of the all-time most important forms of entertainment for people of nearly every age. Kids participate in video games, plus adults do, too. The particular XBox 360 has become the favorite gaming systems for many who love to have hundreds of activities available to them, plus who like to relax and play live with other folks all over the world. Thanks for sharing your opinions.
check it out
Thanks for revealing your ideas. I would also like to convey that video games have been ever before evolving. Today’s technology and enhancements have aided create practical and enjoyable games. These kind of entertainment video games were not as sensible when the real concept was being attempted. Just like other areas of technological innovation, video games way too have had to develop via many years. This is testimony towards fast progression of video games.
Gladys Coblentz
i just thought that queen latifah is one of the best comedians out there, she is really funny“
Tractor Workshop Manuals
The subsequent time I read a weblog, I hope that it doesnt disappoint me as a lot as this one. I mean, I know it was my option to read, but I truly thought youd have something attention-grabbing to say. All I hear is a bunch of whining about something that you possibly can repair should you werent too busy on the lookout for attention.
who I was in my Past Life?
Do you believe in your past life? Do you think past lives regression is real?