Teeing off with Tavenganiswa Mabikacheche

There are “two champions” at each golf club, one male and one female. The men had their tournament on May 7-8.

This weekend was for the women. However, a number of golf clubs have very few women who play so they did not bother to have a women’s tournament.

The big clubs went ahead as usual and successfully staged their events. They played 36 holes.

Royal Harare Golf Club 2011 lady champion in the championship division is S J Bennett on gross score of 167 and the runner-up was P Preston on 168.

The A Division champion is M Moyo on 184 and the runner up is S Nourse on 185. In the B Division the winner is K Lalla on 186 and the runner-up spot went to D Macilwaine on 189.

In the C Division K Hokonya was the division’s champion on 213 and the runner-up M Crone on 214. Finally, the Royal Harare Veterans Division was won by H Carlisle. The runner-up was M J O’Connor.

Wingate Park Golf Club 2011 Women’s Champion is L Chingono on gross score of 162, edging out D Hipwell who also had 162. The two had to battle it out in this Championship Division in a three-hole playoff.

D Hipwell could not hold it any more. She lost and ended up settling for the runner-up position.

In the A Division the fight for the division’s champion was not as tense as it was for the Championship Division as C Mitchell won on 174 and the runner-up was A Kamalizeni on 176. The B. Division champion is M Chiwaya on a score of 181 and L Edgar had to settle for runner-up on 185. In the C Division P Mswaka was the division’s champion on 201 and the runner-up was D Collyer on 208.

Chapman Golf Club’s C Minter on 147 is the 2011 champion, winning the Puzey and Payne Trophy in the Championship Division. The runner-up S Mitchell was some distance away on 173.

The winner in the A Division ( the Carter Cup) was S Mitchell on 173 edging the runner-up T Covell, who had 174, by one stroke.

The B Division champion, the Hughes Cup, was won by D Dickson on 182 and the runner-up was J Elliot on 187. Finally, in the last division, the C Division — the Thelma Stamper Trophy which was played on a different format (individual stapleford 18 holes each day), the winner was L O’Toole on 73 points over the two days and the runner- up was E Doka on 70 points.

Ruwa Country Club — The medal competition played was won on net scores by: 1. P Makurumuro on 68; 2. S Mubvunzi – 70; 3. O Masinare -70; 4. B Chimoto – 71; and the last prize number

5. H Bauti -71. Last Wednesday’s games: Country Club had an individual bogey plus. The winners were: 1. C Van Leeuwen on +9;

2. M Kenee on +4 3. S Annandale +1.

Chapman Golf Club’s Wednesday club had a fourball betterball Stapleford competition sponsored by Simon Rick and won by: 1. C Deoliviera /T B Butau — 46 points 2. T Smith /T B Batau — 46: 3.R Costa / H Costa – 45.

