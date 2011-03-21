Primary schools in track and field clash in Binga

Primary schools from six districts from Matabeleland North region meet in an inter-district track and field competition at Binga High School on Tuesday.
Athletes from the schools will expect to get good times as the competition will be used to select athletes who will represent the province in the inter-provincial schools athletics competition in Masvingo on March 30.
The districts expected to take part are Nkayi, Lupane, Binga, Umguza, Hwange and Tsholotsho.
Sports director for Nkayi primary schools Corrinth Khumalo said all is set for the athletics meet.
The Under-13 and Under-14 boys and girls will battle it out in the 100 metres, 200m, 400m and 800m races. The athletes will also take part in the 4 x 100m race, 4 x 200 metre race and 4 x 400 metre distances.
Under-14 boys will run the 1 500 metres distance while the Under-14 girls will take part in the 800 metre races.
Classifieds.co.zw
High jump, long jump and triple jump will be for all ages while the Under-14 boys and girls are the only age groups that will do triple jump.
Under-14 boys and Under-13 girls and U-13 boys will fight for top spot in 100 metre hurdles race.
Athletes expected to perform well are Esiphemba primary athlete Reason Mpande who will battle it out in 1 500 metre and 400 metre races while Lorica Sithole of Nyamazana is also a strong contender in the 200 metre race, long jump and high jump.
