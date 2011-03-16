Mangoma defends Zesa meter tender award

Energy and Power Development minister Elton Mangoma has filed opposing papers defending his decision to cancel a multi-million-dollar meter tender by the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC), saying the decision was above board.

A local company which bid for the supply of meters, Solahart Zimbabwe, is suing Mangoma for unilaterally cancelling the tender process to allegedly ensure a South African company, Vas-X Technologies (Private) Limited, won the contract.

Solahart alleges Mangoma stopped the tender process soon after he held a meeting with the South African company’s management.

Solahart, who believe they had won the tender, have sued ZETDC (first respondent), the State Procurement Board (SPB) (second respondent), Mangoma (third respondent) and Deloitte Zimbabwe (fourth respondent).

In their application, Solahart contend Mangoma tampered with the tender process which closed on June 29, 2010 by directing the Zesa board chairman to stop the adjudication process of the prepayment meters tender and at the same time to carry out an exercise to determine the technical feasibility of using “smart metering” in the country and to verify the cost of this option.

According to High Court papers, filed under case number 1233/11, Solahart accuses the minister of usurping ZETDC and SPB’s authority to adjudicate in the tender process.

In opposing papers filed at the High Court on February 21, Mangoma states Solahart’s allegations are based on speculation and says, as the responsible minister, he has the mandate to set policy and direction within his ministry and not follow his subordinate’s orders.

Part of Mangoma’s opposing affidavit reads: “In any event I need to set the record straight. I as the Minister of Energy and Power Development set policy and directions and not the permanent secretary. He (permanent secretary) can only write anything concerning parastatals on my say-so, not on his own initiative. He has no part except what I ask him to do. I am not in contest with the permanent secretary. It does not make sense to say the first and second respondents cannot withdraw or cancel a tender which has been found to be inappropriate before the announcement of a tender,” he said.

“I have not asked for such a debate. It must be noted that it is not the role of the courts to determine policy and the direction government must take in terms of its projects. The applicant clearly now purports to usurp my role as the responsible minister which he cannot do. The applicant cannot question my role as the responsible minister. The direction I have given is to go for smart metering.”

Mangoma confirmed having attended a presentation by Vas-X Technologies but argues:

“ . . . any decision that I took, surely the applicant cannot prescribe how I should get and accept ideas as the responsible minister. Surely with all due respect, I find the applicant unnecessarily desperate here and naïve in the extreme”.

Solahart, through their lawyers Hogwe, Dzimirai and Partners, are asking the High Court to compel ZETDC and the SPB to declare and notify the successful bidder.

Alternatively they want a declaration that there was no successful bidder in respect of Tender Number 06/2010 for the supply and delivery of a prepayment revenue management system, meters and associated equipment.

