The meaning of a photograph

Sometime in March 2008, I was doing what I do best, idling on the streets of Harare.

As I walked past the Meikles Hotel on Jason Moyo Avenue, I thought of taking pictures of the hotel.

I was intrigued by how it had kept its high standards given the mayhem that the economy was undergoing then and the subsequent deterioration of the hotel’s environs.

Multinational flags were flying on posts around the Meikles beckoning a world that had given the country a wide berth.

As I took my photos, I was politely interrupted by a security guard who was passing by. He had an interesting request:

Guard: Can you please take a photo of me?

Me: I am not a professional photographer. (With my massive ego I was trying to distinguish myself from my fellow folk taking pictures in nearby Africa Unity Square for a fee).

Guard: I just want a photo.

Me: But you will probably never see the photo again.

He insisted he wanted a photograph. He had a quiet demeanour and an easy smile. He took off his peaked cap and placed it under his arm. I took a couple of shots. I showed him the result. He smiled, thanked me and went his way.

I have wondered on several occasions what that incident meant. Why did the man want a photo of himself when I was certainly not going to print and bring it to him? And why a photo and not money?

Was the man was looking for something that told him he was someone, a person that existed and had dignity? Stripped of everything in that Year of the Locust (2008), could he have been searching for something that affirmed his humanity, that he still mattered?

It seems in times of strife, it is especially painful to a man living in a patriarchal society like ours to bear the feeling of disempowerment.

Who wants to look helpless to their family in the face of a worthless currency, empty shop shelves and an uncertain future?

Just like with security, photographs mean a lot to me. I recall the family photographs that we used to have taken at Henry Tiyayi Photographic Studios in Sakubva township.

There was the dapper gentleman, Mr Tiyayi, in his grey suit, starched spotless white shirt, red suspender belts (makiri bhande) and a million-dollar smile.

When we stepped into his studio he created what we wanted. Black and white curtains in the back for that sombre family portrait?

Image of the beach as backdrop for that colourful photo for the children? I had never been to the beach but that background was infinitely preferable to the boring curtain backdrop.

In one “famous” family photo taken in 1976 at what was called Tony’s Photo Centre it’s my two sisters and I. My younger sister is crying, did she think this was the hospital and she was going to get a jekiseni (injection)?

Tony the photographer, always decked in khaki shorts and a matching shirt, tried all sorts of tricks to make my sister sit still, even giving her some funny rattle made of a tin of Cobra floor polish and some pebbles inside. It didn’t work.

The result: a classic photo in which I am wearing a tight-fitting suit and a tie and looking straight into the camera with an air of defiance and my other sister wearing an enigmatic expression. I think I exaggerate my demeanour here but you get the drift.

I like what the character, Styles, says in Athol Fugard, John Kani and Winston Ntshona’s play, Sizwe Bansi Is Dead as he refers to his Styles Photographic Studio:

“This is a strong-room of dreams. The dreamers? My people. The simple people, who you never find mentioned in the history books . . . People who would be forgotten, and their dreams with them, if it wasn’t for Styles. That’s what I do, friends. Put down, in my way, on paper the dreams and hopes of my people so that even their children’s children will remember a man . . . ‘This was our Grandfather’. . . and say his name . . .”

Photographers operating in the parks and the streets are selling the same thing as Styles.

You can see them in Africa Unity Square (Harare) or Meikles Park (Mutare) taking a whole variety of photos including lovebirds on park benches exchanging sweet nothings.

One photographer in Mutare calls his business Life-long Fotos and last December as I sat next to him chatting, a woman just walked to him and said:

“Can I have another set of passport photos taken? The ones I got from someone else were rejected by the Passport Office. They said they were not showing my ears.” I tripped with laughter but clearly this was no laughing matter. Mr Life-long Fotos, our hero, rose to the occasion and rescued “the damsel in distress”.

Just like Styles, you and I place so much value on family photographs. Sharing them with nieces, nephews and children creates an occasion to explain the family history and, of course, to assert identities, “I am in the photograph, therefore, I exist.”

So then wherever you are, in Bindura or Mutoko, Harare or London, take pictures with whatever rudimentary camera you have (cellphone, disposable, film, digital or Polaroid).

Years later those photos will tell the story of a person, a time and a place.

Kenge mafoto!

Chris Kabwato is the publisher of

www.zimbabweinpictures.com