Young Sables drawn against Georgia

Zimbabwe has been drawn in Pool B alongside Georgia, Japan and Canada in the International Rugby Board (IRB) Junior World Rugby Trophy tournament fixtures released on Monday.

The tournament will run from May 28 to June 6 in the Georgian capital Tbilisi.

Pacific islanders Samoa, defending champions Russia, Uruguay and the USA are in Pool A.

The Young Sables finished seventh in the previous edition of the Junior World Rugby Trophy in Russia where they were in the same group with Canada and Japan.

Japan had to come from behind to force a 20-20 draw with Zimbabwe in their group match while Canada got the better of the Young Sables in the first match, which they won 22-6.

Zimbabwe open their campaign on May 24 with a clash against the Japanese before they meet the host nation four days later.

Zimbabwe will then complete their Pool B matches with an encounter against Canada.

The two teams who finish top of their groups will automatically qualify for the final where the winner will follow in holders Italy’s footsteps with promotion to the IRB Junior World Championship in 2012.

The Young Sables’ “backs” coach Godwin Murambiwa said the game against Georgia would be tricky but they already knew what to expect from Canada and Japan.

“It’s always difficult to play against the host nation in any tournament and the game against Georgia is going to be a bit tricky because they will have home support and they are also a good side.

“Canada beat us in our first game in Russia but we had not played at the tournament for three years prior to that. Japan came from behind to force a draw in our match against them and we will fancy our chances against them,” said Murambiwa.

Zimbabwe will be banking on the experience of the players who featured in last year’s edition and are still eligible for this year’s tournament.

These are Charles Jiji, Takudzwa Mandiwanza, Takudzwa Jaravaza, Tatenda Karuru and the captain Marco Mama.

Murambiwa said this year’s crop of players was a more well-knit team than last year’s team, which relied more on individual performances.

