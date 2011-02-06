Zim face Aussie speedstars

The Zimbabwe cricket team will have to be wary of their Group A opponents Australia who have said they will unleash the most fearsome pace attack at the World Cup.

Zimbabwe have recently fared well against seamers while struggling more against spinners but this time they will be called upon to deal with genuine pace bowling from the Australians.

The 34-year-old Brett Lee and Shaun Tait who have been in top form against England in the one-dayers are capable of generating maximum speeds of up to 160 kilometres per hour.

Lee has so far bagged 11 wickets at an average of 24 in the series against England, making him the team’s leading wicket-taker.

Australia also have another an extra quick bowling option in Mitchell Johnson who is also capable of hitting speeds of up to 150 km/h while also scoring some precious runs with the bat.

Lee and Tait, who stood down from Tests to focus their energies on the shorter forms of the game, are primed to peak as Australia try to win a fourth successive World Cup title on the sub-continent.

The Zimbabwe team, which is currently on a training camp in Dubai where they have been receiving tips from West Indies great Brian Lara will open their campaign against the Australians on February 21 in Ahmedabad in India.

“I think my pace has increased over the last two weeks with each game,” Lee told The Sunday Age on Sunday. “I consistently hit a couple of 150km/h in some pretty hot weather and I was pretty happy with that,” Lee said.

Lee’s return to the Australian side since 2009 has excited many in Australia, including his former captain Steve Waugh, who spoke of his admiration for Lee during a press conference in Mumbai.

Waugh said the paceman’s form and experience could help spearhead Australia to yet another victory. “I think he is an inspiration for the rest of the Australian team,” said Waugh, who led Australia to the 1999 World Cup title.

Lee also tipped Tait to generate speeds of 160km/h during the World Cup but he wouldn’t make an outright prediction that he’d break the barrier.

Last year the 27-year-old Tait unleashed a ball against England at Lord’s that registered at 161,1km/h, which was the second-fastest delivery of all-time.

“I hope so,” Lee said in reply to the question. “There’s no reason why not but we’ll wait and see. I’m not going to promise anything or say I’ll aspire to bowl 160km/h, because I think 150 is quick enough . . . we’ll just wait and see,” Lee said.

While the threat posed by the Australian pace bowlers is clear what the Australians may underestimate is the fact that local cricketers have made significant progress over the past two years.

Zimbabwe will also be encouraged by the fact that they upset an Australian side with Lee in their ranks in the opening match of the Twenty20 World Championship in 2007.

In fact Lee and company may even struggle to adjust from playing in conditions in their home country to the flat wickets on the sub-continent which may give Brendan Taylor and company the advantage.

