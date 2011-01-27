Ministers not taking Question Time seriously

Question Time is one of the major tools that Parliament uses to exercise oversight over the conduct of ministers and their officials.

Question time is an opportunity for Members of Parliament to ask government ministers questions on the implementation of public policy programmes.

In most cases, these questions touch on pertinent issues that affect the everyday life of the people.

We therefore expect that ministers should take these questions seriously by giving substantive responses in a timely manner. Unfortunately, this has not been the case in Zimbabwe.

Some ministers continue to show blatant disregard of parliamentary authority by not responding to these questions.

Parliament’s rules of procedure allow questions “to be put to the Vice President or a minister relating to public affairs with which the minister is officially connected or to proceedings in the House or any matter of administration for which the Vice President or minister is responsible”.

In the House of Assembly, Question Time is every Wednesday. There is a one-hour segment of questions without notice and another hour of questions with notice. In the Senate, Question Time is every Thursday.

While the rules require that ministers should attend Question Time and respond to the questions, the majority of ministers are conspicuous by their absence on Wednesday and Thursday.

I suspect most of the ministers are not prepared, and this is a deliberate move to avoid embarrassment. And because Members are allowed to ask supplementary questions on answers already provided, the ministers have found a lot of discomfort in this and would rather not be in the House.

A look at the order paper for February 8, 2011 clearly shows that most of the questions have been deferred from as way back as November 2010.

While deferment is not always because ministers have not responded, it is one of the major reasons that explains why the same questions keep on appearing on the order paper.

It is common for questions to go for the whole session of Parliament without being responded to. And if this happens, the items lapse because the rules do not allow them to be carried over to the next session.

This is not good at all for Executive accountability and good governance. Some of the deferred questions touch on the following pertinent issues:

• Measures that have been put in place to protect teachers in rural areas from political harassment posed by Hon. Garadhi to the Minister of Education, Sport, Arts and Culture.

• Hon FM Sibanda on the Presidential Scholarship Programme at South African universities that has allegedly been dogged by problems of non-transparency.

• Several MPs asking the Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development why it was taking too long to complete the construction of some major roads given that some of this construction started more than 10 years ago. It is not surprising that such a question is very popular with MPs as it goes to the heart of people’s lives, especially in rural areas.

• Hon Mushonga on allegations of partisan loan advances to the youths by the Ministry of Youth Development, Indigenisation and Empowerment.

• The same MP on allegations of Central Intelligence officers holding political party positions.

• Hon SS Khumalo and Hon Zinyemba on the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority’s unaffordable, distorted and high electricity charges.

• Hon Madubeko to the Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs on why it was taking too long to try land cases that were appealed to the Supreme Court.

• Hon. Chimhini on the viability problems afflicting Arda which had severely affected the welfare of workers and production levels.

• Hon Jiri to the Minister of Agriculture, Mechanisation and Irrigation Development to clarify government agricultural policy given that over the years farmers had been short-changed.

• Hon Karenyi to the Minister of Local Government, Urban and Rural Development on the controversies surrounding the construction of Airport Road.

• Hon Mahlangu to the Minister of Public Service on why it was taking too long for the civil service audit results to be presented before Parliament.

• Hon Mahlangu to the Minister of Finance on measures in place to contain smuggling of goods into Zimbabwe that had hurt local industries and jobs.

• Hon Mahlangu to the Minister of Economic Planning and Investment Promotion on the plans to revive Bulawayo industries that had collapsed due to viability problems.

The other important issue that I should point out is that even if ministers do respond to these questions, the responses are so thin on detail and virtually meaningless.

There is a tendency by ministers to be defensive to the detriment of meaningful dialogue. The MPs themselves are also to blame for failing to pose well-informed supplementary questions, with the result that government officials end up walking scot-free.

It is therefore important for all MPs to study carefully questions on the order paper, carry out further research and prepare to pose intelligent supplementary questions.

There is also the issue of the Prime Minister Question Time that should be introduced by virtue of the Prime Minister being Leader of Government Business in Parliament.

What is encouraging is that there is currently a motion before the House of Assembly on the issue.

The motion is proposing a one-hour Prime Minister Question Time once every month. Debate on the motion was adjourned on December 14, 2010 for unclear reasons.

We hope the motion will be debated on resumption of the House of Assembly business on February 9, 2011 and approved by the House.

Approval of the motion will pave way for the amendment of Standing Orders to allow for the introduction of the Prime Minister Question Time.

Since our parliamentary system borrows heavily from the Westminster tradition, we should follow the House of Commons Prime Minister Question Time every Wednesday that runs for half an hour.

Those who have watched it will agree with me that it is quite robust and highly informative. Tony Blair, Gordon Brown and now David Cameron are grilled on highly technical policy matters with the proceedings broadcast live to the British people.

For me, this is what I call accountability at its best.

One of the main reasons I think ministers do not feel obliged to treat Question Time seriously is how they are appointed into office.

Section 31 D empowers the President to appoint ministers and deputy ministers and assign them functions.

Approval of Parliament is not sought in their appointment. It goes without saying that these ministers owe their allegiance to the President and no one else.

The institution of Parliament is secondary, and they will not work hard to account to the legislative arm of the State.

Stronger parliaments around the world approve ministerial appointments by the President.

It is also very difficult for Parliament to pass a vote of no confidence in government. Section 31 F requires a resolution supported by the votes of not less than two-thirds of all the members of the House of Assembly and Senate in order for this to happen.

This is not possible in our polarised political environment. Even if the two-thirds majority was to be mustered, the President can within 14 days dissolve Parliament.

I therefore recommend strongly that as we write a new Constitution for Zimbabwe, we include provisions that empower Parliament to approve the appointment of ministers and other senior government officials such as the Attorney General and the Auditor General.

The Constitution must also make it easier for Parliament to remove the government if it is not performing. And the ministers should be appointed outside Parliament.

Any Member of Parliament appointed a minister should resign from his/her post in Parliament.

The current arrangement whereby ministers vote together with backbencher MPs on proposals brought to Parliament by the same ministers is not good at all for building a strong and democratic Parliament.

Implementing these proposals will go a long way in enhancing accountability of ministers to Parliament and ultimately the general public.

John Makamure is the Executive Director of the Southern African Parliamentary Support Trust. Feedback: john.makamure@gmail.com

