‘Don’t abuse development fund’

Mutasa North MP David Chimhini said MPs should not take the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) as a campaign tool to spruce up their political images ahead of elections wanted by President Robert Mugabe this year.

Chimhini said there should be transparency in the manner in which the CDF is used in every constituency and minimal involvement by lawmakers which could be misconstrued as interference to promote personal agendas.

He said in his constituency, the people decided to promote agricultural activities such as sinking boreholes and installing grinding mills.

“The constituents decided we should purchase a T35 Mitsubishi truck to help them transport their agricultural wares to cities like Harare, Mutare and even as far as Bulawayo,” said Chimhini.

“Honde Valley, which is part of my constituency, is rich in agricultural produce, but most people had no means of transport to carry their agricultural products for sale.”

Chimhini said as a result a lot of farm produce like bananas, mangoes, avocados and sugarcane would rot because people failed to get transport to get these to the cities.

“The constituency is highly productive in terms of fruits and other agricultural products, but due to transport problems a lot of it would rot.

“We decided together with the people that if we were to get a truck, it could be hired for a price to transport these to Harare, Mutare, and even as far as Bulawayo,” he said.

Finance minister Tendai Biti in his 2010 Budget allocated $50 000 to each constituency for development.

Biti said the amount could be raised to $60 000 in 2011.

