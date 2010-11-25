Weekend leisure diary

Q’Bana
Once again, all roads will be leading to Q’Bana Friday night where there will be a Big Brother Africa housemate’s party which has been dubbed the “All-Stars Tight Crew Party”. Eleven ex-housemates will be hosted in Zimbabwe for the first time ever at Q’Bana. DJ’s L-Roy, Dee-Nice, Dee-Vine, Jadie Jam, P Flava and Storm will be on the decks showcasing Zimbabwe’s finest talent. Revellers will get a chance to mix and mingle with the housemates.
7 Arts
Friday night, mbira legend Chiwoniso Maraire will share the stage with Victor Kunonga at the 7 Arts. The event has been dubbed “The True African Vibe Concert”.
Aquatic Complex — Chitungwiza
The last gig of the season in Chitungwiza will take place tonight with the major performances by Oliver Mtukudzi and Tongai “Dhewa” Moyo. Supporting acts will be Kapfupi and Jabavu Drive.
Rockball
Saturday evening, there will be the official Harare Facebook members’ party at Rockball which is located in Pomona along Harare Drive between Borrowdale Rd and Alpes Rd. Come mix and mingle with other crazy Facebook members with DJ Swiss and Ash Stylez with Power FM’s DJ Scott.
Spillway Pub
England-based Jamaican reggae artist King Sounds will give Rastafarians and Reggae fans a feel of his music. King Sounds will be supported by some of Zimbabwe’s best reggae artistes including Mic Inity, Transit Crew, Legendary Sound and Judgment Yard.
Classifieds.co.zw
Fusion
T-Bass and P-Styles, popularly known as Bass&Styles; will tonight thrill revellers at Fusion which is situated at the Borrowdale Racecourse with their Old Skool, R&B and hip-hop beats.
