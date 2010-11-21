Zanu PF will rule even if you don’t want, says Mnangagwa

Defence minister and Zanu PF politburo member Emmerson Mnangagwa told hundreds of people in Kwekwe on Saturday that Zanu PF will continue to rule Zimbabwe even if Zimbabweans rejected it.
Speaking at a lavish party hosted by one of his trusted lieutenants, Owen Mudha Ncube, who was celebrating his elevation to the Zanu PF Midlands provincial executive structures, Mnangagwa accused his audience of having voted for the wrong party in the last elections.
“In the last elections, you voted for the wrong party but today I am happy to see all of you here and I assume that you are here because you support the revolutionary party and what Mudha stands for.
“If you disagree with what is being said here, then there is nothing I can do about it and if you don’t vote for us in the next election, this country is huge, we will rule even if you don’t want,” Mnangagwa said.
Mnangagwa, who is feared more than he is respected and was previously tipped to take over the party leadership from President Robert Mugabe, said Zimbabwe belonged to Zanu PF which would not hesitate to bless and reward its own sons who defended the cause of the party.
Classifieds.co.zw
“You will get blessings coming from the party if you continue in the path of working for this country,” said Mnangagwa.
Auxcilia, wife of the minister and Zanu PF central committee member, also weighed in when she told the gathering that Zanu-PF would never lose any battle.
“We are gathered here to celebrate the victory of our party. In whatever we do, our party will never lose,” she said.
The lavish party, according to insiders, cost more than $10 000, with invitation cards and the programme printed in colour on premium gloss photo paper, while over 200 guests were treated to unending supplies of local and imported beer, ciders and soft drinks from morning to evening.
The party was held at the National Mining Museum hall decorated with pictures of President Mugabe, party flags and an entire collection of pictures telling the story of the liberation struggle.
Eight of the party’s provincial structures, except Mashonaland West and East, were represented at the high-profile party which also was attended by Minister of Environment Francis Nhema and the entire Kwekwe business community and traditional chiefs from the province.
Kandis Mondry
I just want to tell you that I’m beginner to blogs and actually savored you’re web blog. Most likely I’m planning to bookmark your blog post . You definitely have beneficial writings. Cheers for sharing with us your web-site.
click hyperlink
I’ve observed that in the world the present day, video games would be the latest trend with kids of all ages. Often times it may be impossible to drag your kids away from the games. If you want the very best of both worlds, there are many educational games for kids. Thanks for your post.
Paulita Bichler
Good work, I enjoyed – Gulvafslibning | Kurt Gulvmand. It was good. View my blog sometime, it all about Lake Mary, FL Real Estate.
Tractor Workshop Manuals
You have noted very attention-grabbing points ! ps decent internet site here.
urban fashion tv show
The next time I read a blog, I hope that it won’t disappoint me as much as this one. I mean, I know it was my choice to read through, but I genuinely thought you would probably have something helpful to say. All I hear is a bunch of complaining about something you could fix if you were not too busy searching for attention.
learn guitar online with my streaming guitar lessons
Everyone loves it whenever people get together and share thoughts. Great site, continue the good work!
Fulfil and graphic design
Aw, this was an incredibly good post. Taking a few minutes and actual effort to generate a good article… but what can I say… I put things off a lot and never seem to get anything done.
Smartest Seller
I have to thank you for the efforts you’ve put in writing this site. I really hope to view the same high-grade blog posts by you in the future as well. In truth, your creative writing abilities has motivated me to get my very own site now 😉
old cracked journal
Pretty! This was a really wonderful post. Many thanks for supplying this info.
rent private mailbox san antonio
Excellent blog you’ve got here.. It’s hard to find excellent writing like yours nowadays. I seriously appreciate individuals like you! Take care!!
horse supplies
Everything is very open with a precise clarification of the challenges. It was truly informative. Your website is useful. Thanks for sharing.
vintage coffee bean
I have to thank you for the efforts you have put in writing this website. I am hoping to view the same high-grade content from you later on as well. In fact, your creative writing abilities has motivated me to get my own website now 😉
Slot Online Mpo
Thanks for giving your ideas. I would also like to say that video games have been actually evolving. Modern tools and inventions have helped create practical and active games. These kinds of entertainment games were not actually sensible when the concept was first being used. Just like other designs of technological know-how, video games also have had to develop via many ages. This is testimony on the fast growth of video games.
who I was in my past life?
Do you believe reincarnation? Do you think past lives regression is real?