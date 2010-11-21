Zanu PF will rule even if you don’t want, says Mnangagwa

Defence minister and Zanu PF politburo member Emmerson Mnangagwa told hundreds of people in Kwekwe on Saturday that Zanu PF will continue to rule Zimbabwe even if Zimbabweans rejected it.

Speaking at a lavish party hosted by one of his trusted lieutenants, Owen Mudha Ncube, who was celebrating his elevation to the Zanu PF Midlands provincial executive structures, Mnangagwa accused his audience of having voted for the wrong party in the last elections.

“In the last elections, you voted for the wrong party but today I am happy to see all of you here and I assume that you are here because you support the revolutionary party and what Mudha stands for.

“If you disagree with what is being said here, then there is nothing I can do about it and if you don’t vote for us in the next election, this country is huge, we will rule even if you don’t want,” Mnangagwa said.

Mnangagwa, who is feared more than he is respected and was previously tipped to take over the party leadership from President Robert Mugabe, said Zimbabwe belonged to Zanu PF which would not hesitate to bless and reward its own sons who defended the cause of the party.

“You will get blessings coming from the party if you continue in the path of working for this country,” said Mnangagwa.

Auxcilia, wife of the minister and Zanu PF central committee member, also weighed in when she told the gathering that Zanu-PF would never lose any battle.

“We are gathered here to celebrate the victory of our party. In whatever we do, our party will never lose,” she said.

The lavish party, according to insiders, cost more than $10 000, with invitation cards and the programme printed in colour on premium gloss photo paper, while over 200 guests were treated to unending supplies of local and imported beer, ciders and soft drinks from morning to evening.

The party was held at the National Mining Museum hall decorated with pictures of President Mugabe, party flags and an entire collection of pictures telling the story of the liberation struggle.

Eight of the party’s provincial structures, except Mashonaland West and East, were represented at the high-profile party which also was attended by Minister of Environment Francis Nhema and the entire Kwekwe business community and traditional chiefs from the province.

