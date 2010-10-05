Maximising on failure

A cheetah is one African predator that can sprint at speeds of almost120km/h when it goes for prey.

This predator, however, misses its quarry nine out of every 10 attempts.

One interesting thing about a cheetah though is that it never chooses to be a vegetarian no matter the number of times it misses prey.

It continues hunting with passion and vigour.

Isn’t it a wonder that most of us give up after a few attempts?

Failure ought to be taken as an opportunity to perfect our ways of doing things.

Be it in business, sport, social life or whatever other sphere, the ones who make it big are those who realise that embedded within every failure is a seed of great opportunity.

Failure should never be taken at face value but as a phase through which every person passes. What you do with the failure determines whether you go up or down.

A life devoid of challenges, mishaps and shortcomings is not worth living.

Challenges and tests are a way of life and they come as lessons to the greater realities that lie ahead.

The serious in our midst have an obligation to learn from every difficulty that presents itself.

Crying persistently over the misdeeds and errors of yesteryear has undone many a man and woman of enormous potential.

Having potential and ability doesn’t mean that you will sail through life without frustrations and failures.

Likewise, heavily endowed with ability is no guarantee of a hassle-free passage.

When you fail once, it’s no validation to sit back as though there is no future ahead of you.

The great among us were failures of the highest order but they harnessed the ability to take to their feet after every fall.

They made corrections and attempted again.

Failure is not failure until you give up trying.

It is through adopting a mindset of correcting past errors that the future is made feasible.

Many people miss it a great deal because they fail to swallow their pride after having fallen.

They instead choose to remain in the lower rungs of mediocrity as though that is their lot.

I would rather be laughed at while trying and mending my errors than sit back in the comfort of inferiority where nobody looks at me because there is nothing substantial that I would be pursuing.

A plane is not made for the airport but it’s supposed to fly; neither is a ship made for the harbour but it’s meant for the wider ocean.

Isn’t it amazing that those people who are intended to fly are afraid of taking off to the high places because they fear falling; and those who are meant to swim are afraid of the waters?

Falling or otherwise, the bottom line is to be in a position to do those things that appear impossible for the sake of real advancement.

If it happens that the result is not in line with the plan, the only available option is to correct on the past error and try again.

Isn’t it that no one has been convicted for attempting something worthwhile?

How come you want to function in a manner that pleases every world citizen?

You can never satisfy everybody.

When you do nothing, they will regard you as a loafer. When you do something, they will look closely at you and discourage you along the way.

It is however better to be discouraged while trying than be regarded the darling of the age while domiciled at home.

Failing to jump into the arena of activity means that you will never fail and the chances of ever achieving anything are non-existent.

If you attempt however, there is a chance of failing but above all, there is also a chance of succeeding.

No one ever won a medal by sitting on the terraces.

The one on the pitch however stands a chance of walking out with a gold medal.

If you however entertain the negatives that come your way, you will never do anything.

Isn’t it they say, the higher the risk, the higher the return?

Get into the thick of things and be counted than fear failure and never appear in any record anywhere.

What the majority go for is normally out of sync with progress and success.

The world stands to tell you that it cannot be done and they will give you a record of failures.

World citizens always give you evidence of the many people who failed in the past but what you are never told is the fact that there are others who succeeded.

When the inventors of the aeroplane (the Wright brothers) started talking about their vision to fly in metal, they were discouraged to the bone but they were not afraid of failure.

They were told how heavier -than-air material could never fly but that was no hindrance to what they felt impelled to do.

Even though they failed several times in their attempt, they never gave up. Ultimately they became the first people to fly in metal.

They maximised on their failures and discouragement. From failure, they emerged as record breakers.

A well-chronicled record of a man who failed many times and managed to use that failure to his benefit was Abraham Lincoln.

Between 1831 and 1980, Lincoln failed several times before he became the President of the United States; this man actually had a whole generation of failure after failure but through continual attempts, he ultimately got to the position of the highest office in his country.

Lincoln failed in business in 1831 but he decided to run for legislature and lost in 1832.

He failed in business in 1834 and in 1836 he had a nervous breakdown.

In each of those attempts he failed, he never gave up. Lincoln lost a second political race in 1838.

In 1843, he went for congress and lost.

Once again he attempted for congress in 1846 and 1848. In each of those attempts, Lincoln lost the race.

In 1855, he was defeated for senate. He never gave up as he went even for a higher office of the Vice Presidency in 1856, which he once again lost.

He was defeated for the senate in 1858.

Ultimately, Lincoln was elected President of the United States in 1860. Such was the power of harnessing the power of failure at work.

Whatever you are calling failure is not failure but an opportunity to make amends and emerge a better person at the end of all.

Noah Mangwarara is a motivational speaker & leadership consultant. email:nmangwarara@gmail.com

