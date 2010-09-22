‘Postponing polls won’t let Zanu PF drop violence’

Although the general population has made their position clear through media reports and opinion polls that the country is not ready for elections and that they do not want them anytime soon, mainstream political parties – except MDC-M – have said they want the elections next year
violence or no violence.
Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai’s MDC-T and Dumiso Dabengwa’s Zapu said this week that violence was a part of Zanu PF culture and that party would still embark on a violent campaign even if the elections were delayed until 2030.
They said elections were the only means through which people could free themselves.
Zanu PF — which is in control of powerful state institutions and which has been accused of having in place well-equipped violence machinery throughout the country — is also calling for elections next year.
Constitutional outreach meetings in Harare were on Monday suspended after violent clashes blamed on Zanu PF members and war veterans. Violence also marred Copac meetings in Manicaland and Masvingo.
“We should remember that from the 1980 elections up to now, Zanu PF has been violent.
What they are doing now is not new and they will not change,” said Zapu spokesperson Methuseli Moyo. “People should know that the only way they can liberate themselves is to be brave. Whatever it takes, we must go for elections.
“In 1985 there was a lot of violence,” Moyo said. It was during the Gukurahundi era, but people who wanted to vote for Zapu still voted. Dictators always use violence and it’s up to the people to stand up for what they believe in.”
Moyo said by not holding elections, the political parties would have played into Zanu PF’s hands.
“They (Zanu PF) came second in 2008 and they know that they may come out fourth in the next election. They don’t want elections and will use violence to intimidate people.”
MDC-T spokesman Nelson Chamisa said cases of violence were likely to characterise elections, but insisted they should go ahead.
“The violence being perpetrated is part of the Zanu PF DNA; it’s part of the PF’s default settings. Violence flows in their veins. Even if we hold elections in 2030 or 2050, they are likely to resort to baboon tactics,” said Chamisa.
“Zanu PF, my brother, resorts to ‘thugocracy’ because thugocracy is their oxygen, it’s their blood and that is what keeps them alive and that’s what we want to change.”
Chamisa said there was a need to put in place a political process to purify the country of political violence.
He said there was need for international oversight and policing of any elections to ensure that the country holds free and fair elections. Zanu PF spokesperson Rugare Gumbo said it was up to the principals to decide when the elections would be held.
He said people who were predicting violence in the elections were alarmists.
“Who can predict what is going to happen in six months’ time?” he retorted. “If the principals decide that the elections can be held, I don’t see why we cannot have them.”
However, MDC-M spokesman Edwin Mushoriwa said the violence witnessed in the constitution-making exercise was testimony that Zimbabwe was not ready for elections.
“As a party, when we said let us not go into elections people said we were afraid,” Mushoriwa said. “But what has happened is evidence that the country needs time to heal. It’s an indication that polarisation still exists. If you can’t agree on the constitution for people to participate on partisan grounds, it shows that we can’t hold credible elections, unless the plan is to create Global Political Agreement number two,” he said.
He said the Organ on National Healing should be funded and convene meetings countrywide to ease tensions before elections were held.
MDC-M, the business community and those opposed to holding the elections have been arguing that political tension was still too high and therefore the need to allow completion of the national healing process and proper systems put in place before elections could be held.
