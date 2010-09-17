UK show launches new Zimbabwe star

A teenage UK-based Zimbabwean singer Anita Majuru (19), is on the brink of clinching a music contract after singing her way to the finals of the Roc Da Mic music competition, it has emerged.
Online reports say the competition was organised with the help of the X Factor competition winner Alexandra Burke’s mother, Melissa Bell.
Anita, a full-time mental health support worker, is set to perform Jennifer Hudson’s song, I’m Telling You, before a panel of judges at Wembley’s Club 2k tomorrow.
The prize up for grabs is £10 000 and a recording contract with the record label, RDA.
It is now up to the audience to decide the winner.
Anita, who resides in Sittingbourne has left no stone unturned in urging as many people as possible to buy a ticket to watch her performance and subsequently cast their vote in her favour.
Classifieds.co.zw
“I’ve got 100 tickets to sell and so far I’ve only sold 30. I’m really excited.
Even if I don’t win I’m hoping I’ll be spotted by a talent scout and they’ll want to work with me,” she said.
Anita has shelved fizzy drinks and settled for tea with honey in a bid to ensure her voice will be crystal clear.
She is hoping her choir experience at Ichthus Christian Fellowship in Sittingbourne will come in handy.
But Anita very nearly didn’t make it through to the finals.
She said: “I sang Jonathan Butler’s Love Never Fails and the response from the judges was that they really liked me but you went through to the finals on audience votes, and I only had 12 people there and the others had a lot more than me so I didn’t go through.
“But the next day I was called and told the judges had had a meeting and I was going through to the finals.
“I was screaming and rushing around the house shouting they’ve changed their minds, they want me.” —New Zim/Staff Writer
Armand Tillema
I simply want to tell you that I am just new to blogging and really liked your web-site. Probably I’m going to bookmark your blog . You definitely come with great stories. Regards for revealing your blog.
check here
I have observed that in the world the present moment, video games would be the latest trend with kids of all ages. Many times it may be impossible to drag your family away from the games. If you want the very best of both worlds, there are numerous educational video games for kids. Thanks for your post.
Debera Allman
Only a few blogger would discuss this topic the way you do.;,~”:
learn guitar online with my streaming guitar lessons
Your style is really unique compared to other folks I’ve read stuff from. Many thanks for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I’ll just book mark this blog.
Fulfil and graphic design
Oh my goodness! Impressive article dude! Thank you so much, However I am going through issues with your RSS. I don’t know why I can’t subscribe to it. Is there anyone else getting similar RSS issues? Anyone who knows the answer will you kindly respond? Thanks!
we buy houses arizona
There is certainly a lot to find out about this subject. I love all of the points you made.
old cracked journal
An interesting discussion is definitely worth comment. I believe that you ought to publish more on this subject matter, it might not be a taboo subject but usually people don’t speak about such subjects. To the next! All the best!
private mailbox texas
This blog was… how do I say it? Relevant!! Finally I have found something that helped me. Many thanks.
collectors coffee items
Good day! I simply want to offer you a big thumbs up for the great information you have got here on this post. I’ll be coming back to your web site for more soon.
who was I in my past lives
Do you believe past lives? Do you think past lives regression is real?
silicone baking mats
I used to be able to find good advice from your blog articles.