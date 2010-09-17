UK show launches new Zimbabwe star

A teenage UK-based Zimbabwean singer Anita Majuru (19), is on the brink of clinching a music contract after singing her way to the finals of the Roc Da Mic music competition, it has emerged.

Online reports say the competition was organised with the help of the X Factor competition winner Alexandra Burke’s mother, Melissa Bell.

Anita, a full-time mental health support worker, is set to perform Jennifer Hudson’s song, I’m Telling You, before a panel of judges at Wembley’s Club 2k tomorrow.

The prize up for grabs is £10 000 and a recording contract with the record label, RDA.

It is now up to the audience to decide the winner.

Anita, who resides in Sittingbourne has left no stone unturned in urging as many people as possible to buy a ticket to watch her performance and subsequently cast their vote in her favour.

“I’ve got 100 tickets to sell and so far I’ve only sold 30. I’m really excited.

Even if I don’t win I’m hoping I’ll be spotted by a talent scout and they’ll want to work with me,” she said.

Anita has shelved fizzy drinks and settled for tea with honey in a bid to ensure her voice will be crystal clear.

She is hoping her choir experience at Ichthus Christian Fellowship in Sittingbourne will come in handy.

But Anita very nearly didn’t make it through to the finals.

She said: “I sang Jonathan Butler’s Love Never Fails and the response from the judges was that they really liked me but you went through to the finals on audience votes, and I only had 12 people there and the others had a lot more than me so I didn’t go through.

“But the next day I was called and told the judges had had a meeting and I was going through to the finals.

“I was screaming and rushing around the house shouting they’ve changed their minds, they want me.” —New Zim/Staff Writer

