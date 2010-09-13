Serial robbers appear in court

Three men who allegedly terrorised service stations and companies in Harare robbing cash amounting to $13 000 and other valuable goods have appeared before the courts facing several charges of armed robbery.

Prince Zvoni Makodza (21), Wilfred Mashingaidze (32) and Shepherd Kwaramba allegedly connived with Edward Makuvire, who is currently detained at Parirenyatwa Hospital after sustaining injuries following a shooting encounter with the police, to go on a robbery spree.

However, the gang’s luck ran out on September 4, when police received information leading to their arrest at Westgate Shopping Mall in Harare.

Several complainants who had reported armed robberies to the police were called for identification parade and they allegedly positively identified the three robbers.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw