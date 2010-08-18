Dynamos Victorious

Defender Guthrie Zhokinyu converted a controversial penalty as Dynamos put up an uninspired performance to dismiss FC Victoria 1-0 in a Premier Soccer League match at Rufaro Stadium Wednesday.

The victory took them within a point of log leaders Motor Action as they now have 28 points with a game in hand, while FC Victoria remained fourth from bottom with nine points from 12 games.

Dynamos coach Elvis Chiweshe had to thank the heavens after referee Ruzive Ruzive awarded them a dubious penalty after Edmore Mashiri clearly dived in the penalty box.

It was Dynamos’ second win on the trot after they beat Entente Setif of Algeria 1-0 in the Caf Orange Champions League last Sunday. They travel to Bulawayo for a BancABC semi-final clash against Highlanders at Barbourfields on Saturday.

Dynamos failed to rediscover the form they showed against Entente Setif as the new strike partnership of Francis Mandiwanzira and Lloyd Hlahla was clearly failing to create any chances.

Missing from the Dynamos line-up were striker Evans Gwekwerere and midfielder Desmond Maringwa.

Hlahla, who skied a good cross from Mashiri in the box in the 15th minute, was later substituted for an equally ineffective Merciful Ncube in the 65th

minute. The turning point in the match was when Mashiri tumbled down under the slightest of contact from FC Victoria defender Partson Sinamai in the 23rd minute.

Although Ruzive was not close to proceedings, he surprisingly did not hesitate to point to the spot.

Zhokinyu did not waste the opportunity as he stepped up to send Dzingai Murinye the wrong way to secure both the opener and the three points for DeMbare.

FC Victoria were denied a penalty of their own three minutes from half-time when Ruzive waved away a justified appeal after Brighton Tuwaya

clearly handled inside the box under pressure.

Although the visitors pressurised the hosts in the second half when Hasmonia Ziso and Kudzanai Kwashi came back into the game, the equaliser remained elusive.

Wilson Chinosengwa, the FC Victoria coach, said the referee had cost them the match.

“The referee was clearly biased against us because he couldn’t have award Dynamos a dubious penalty and wave play on when a Dynamos player handled in the box in full view.

“It is sad for our football when our referees continue to favour the so-called big teams because it portrays a bad image about our league,” said a fuming Chinosengwa.

A relieved Chiweshe admitted that his team is

struggling because of shortage of strikers.

He said: “It a fact that we don’t have strikers at the moment which is why we are failing to score and the situation was made worse by the fact that

these small teams reserve their best football for Dynamos,” said Chiweshe.

Teams

Dynamos: W Arubi, P Sithole, B Tuwaya (A Mbara 45th min), A Rambanapasi (I

Pitamuja 73rd min), E Mashiri, G Magariro, G Zhokinyu, T Mamvura, F

Mandiwanzira, L Hlahla (T Mapfumo 65th min), W Sithole

FC Victoria: D Murinye, E Mawine, T Mazuze, P Makuvise, L Nhamo (P Chigara

81st min), K Kwashi, J Machekecheke (C Nyandonga 63rd min), P Sinamai, W

Makanga, H Ziso, B Chikaka

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw