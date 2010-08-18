Dynamos Victorious

Defender Guthrie Zhokinyu converted a controversial penalty as Dynamos put up an uninspired performance to dismiss FC Victoria 1-0 in a Premier Soccer League match at Rufaro Stadium Wednesday.
The victory took them within a point of log leaders Motor Action as they now have 28 points with a game in hand, while FC Victoria remained fourth from bottom with nine points from 12 games.
Dynamos coach Elvis Chiweshe had to thank the heavens after referee Ruzive Ruzive awarded them a dubious penalty after Edmore Mashiri clearly dived in the penalty box.
It was Dynamos’ second win on the trot after they beat Entente Setif of Algeria 1-0 in the Caf Orange Champions League last Sunday. They travel to Bulawayo for a BancABC semi-final clash against Highlanders at Barbourfields on Saturday.
Dynamos failed to rediscover the form they showed against Entente Setif as the new strike partnership of Francis Mandiwanzira and Lloyd Hlahla was clearly failing to create any chances.
Classifieds.co.zw
Missing from the Dynamos line-up were striker Evans Gwekwerere and midfielder Desmond Maringwa.
Hlahla, who skied a good cross from Mashiri in the box in the 15th minute, was later substituted for an equally ineffective Merciful Ncube in the 65th
minute. The turning point in the match was when Mashiri tumbled down under the slightest of contact from FC Victoria defender Partson Sinamai in the 23rd minute.
Although Ruzive was not close to proceedings, he surprisingly did not hesitate to point to the spot.
Zhokinyu did not waste the opportunity as he stepped up to send Dzingai Murinye the wrong way to secure both the opener and the three points for DeMbare.
FC Victoria were denied a penalty of their own three minutes from half-time when Ruzive waved away a justified appeal after Brighton Tuwaya
clearly handled inside the box under pressure.
Although the visitors pressurised the hosts in the second half when Hasmonia Ziso and Kudzanai Kwashi came back into the game, the equaliser remained elusive.
Wilson Chinosengwa, the FC Victoria coach, said the referee had cost them the match.
“The referee was clearly biased against us because he couldn’t have award Dynamos a dubious penalty and wave play on when a Dynamos player handled in the box in full view.
“It is sad for our football when our referees continue to favour the so-called big teams because it portrays a bad image about our league,” said a fuming Chinosengwa.
A relieved Chiweshe admitted that his team is
struggling because of shortage of strikers.
He said: “It a fact that we don’t have strikers at the moment which is why we are failing to score and the situation was made worse by the fact that
these small teams reserve their best football for Dynamos,” said Chiweshe.
Teams
Dynamos: W Arubi, P Sithole, B Tuwaya (A Mbara 45th min), A Rambanapasi (I
Pitamuja 73rd min), E Mashiri, G Magariro, G Zhokinyu, T Mamvura, F
Mandiwanzira, L Hlahla (T Mapfumo 65th min), W Sithole
FC Victoria: D Murinye, E Mawine, T Mazuze, P Makuvise, L Nhamo (P Chigara
81st min), K Kwashi, J Machekecheke (C Nyandonga 63rd min), P Sinamai, W
Makanga, H Ziso, B Chikaka
Zola Westin
I just want to tell you that I am just very new to weblog and absolutely enjoyed your blog. Very likely I’m want to bookmark your site . You actually have beneficial writings. Thanks a lot for sharing your webpage.
Tractor Workshop Manuals
Pour acheter des kamas dofus visitez le site Acheter kamas dofus
Lisandra Hoque
Oh my goodness! an excellent article dude. Thank you However I’m experiencing problem with ur rss . Do not know why Cannot register for it. Could there be any person getting identical rss difficulty? Anybody who knows kindly respond. Thnkx
Click At this website
Yet another issue is that video games are typically serious naturally with the key focus on learning rather than amusement. Although, there is an entertainment factor to keep children engaged, each and every game is generally designed to improve a specific experience or program, such as instructional math or technology. Thanks for your post.
urban fashion network
I’d like to thank you for the efforts you have put in penning this website. I really hope to view the same high-grade content by you in the future as well. In fact, your creative writing abilities has inspired me to get my own, personal blog now 😉
Accountability Coaching
You have made some good points there. I checked on the internet for more information about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this site.
who was I in my past life?
Do you believe reincarnation? Do you think past lives regression is real?
learn guitar online with my streaming guitar lessons
An outstanding share! I’ve just forwarded this onto a co-worker who has been doing a little homework on this. And he in fact ordered me lunch because I discovered it for him… lol. So let me reword this…. Thanks for the meal!! But yeah, thanx for spending the time to discuss this subject here on your website.
My PeoplePerHour gig
There’s definately a lot to find out about this topic. I like all the points you made.
dankwoods
I want to to thank you for this great read!! I absolutely loved every little bit of it. I’ve got you bookmarked to look at new stuff you post…
uglypetsbay.com
You made some good points there. I looked on the internet for additional information about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this site.
sell my house fast phoenix az
Saved as a favorite, I love your web site!
old cracked journal
When I originally left a comment I seem to have clicked the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and now whenever a comment is added I receive 4 emails with the same comment. There has to be a means you can remove me from that service? Thank you.
online report system
I could not resist commenting. Well written.
Indigeneity
Saved as a favorite, I like your blog.
Airport Service
Very good article. I am dealing with many of these issues as well..
skipping fitness equipment
Your style is really unique in comparison to other people I’ve read stuff from. Thanks for posting when you’ve got the opportunity, Guess I will just bookmark this web site.
best cagayan de oro influencer
I like it whenever people come together and share views. Great site, keep it up!
telegram bot
Hi there! I just wish to offer you a big thumbs up for the great information you have got here on this post. I’ll be coming back to your blog for more soon.
formaggi toscani
This is a topic that’s close to my heart… Take care! Where can I find the contact details for questions?
idrip vape bundle
Good post. I learn something new and challenging on sites I stumbleupon every day. It will always be useful to read through content from other authors and use something from other web sites.