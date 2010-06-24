Spain must put faith in proven strategy if they are to qualify

POTCHEFSTROOM — Spain must ignore external criticism and show faith in the playing style that has served them so well for today’s showdown against Group H leaders Chile, according to midfielder Andres Iniesta.

Vicente del Bosque’s tactics were questioned by his predecessor as coach, Luis Aragones, after last week’s 1-0 defeat by Switzerland, who suggested the European champions had not been ambitious enough from the start.

Del Bosque deployed David Villa as a lone striker in that game and although Spain dominated possession they found it hard to penetrate their opponent’s well-marshalled defence.

He brought Fernando Torres back into the starting lineup in a two-pronged attack with Villa in Monday’s 2-0 defeat of Honduras and is likely to repeat the tactic against the Chileans in Pretoria today.

“Everyone has the right to express an opinion and give their view on how the team is playing,” Iniesta told a news conference at Spain’s training base on Wednesday.

“But we can’t get dragged into a situation where we have doubts or into an argument over what one or the other person is saying,” added the midfielder, who looks to be winning his race to be fit.

“We are clear about what we have to do and are confident about our chances and anything beyond that is unimportant.”

As it stands, Chile top the group on six points from two matches, Spain and Switzerland both have three points in second and third respectively and Honduras have none.

A win for Spain, one of the pre-tournament favourites, would put them through to the last 16. —Reuters

