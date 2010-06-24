POTCHEFSTROOM — Spain must ignore external criticism and show faith in the playing style that has served them so well for today’s showdown against Group H leaders Chile, according to midfielder Andres Iniesta.
Vicente del Bosque’s tactics were questioned by his predecessor as coach, Luis Aragones, after last week’s 1-0 defeat by Switzerland, who suggested the European champions had not been ambitious enough from the start.
Del Bosque deployed David Villa as a lone striker in that game and although Spain dominated possession they found it hard to penetrate their opponent’s well-marshalled defence.
He brought Fernando Torres back into the starting lineup in a two-pronged attack with Villa in Monday’s 2-0 defeat of Honduras and is likely to repeat the tactic against the Chileans in Pretoria today.
“Everyone has the right to express an opinion and give their view on how the team is playing,” Iniesta told a news conference at Spain’s training base on Wednesday.
“But we can’t get dragged into a situation where we have doubts or into an argument over what one or the other person is saying,” added the midfielder, who looks to be winning his race to be fit.
“We are clear about what we have to do and are confident about our chances and anything beyond that is unimportant.”
As it stands, Chile top the group on six points from two matches, Spain and Switzerland both have three points in second and third respectively and Honduras have none.
A win for Spain, one of the pre-tournament favourites, would put them through to the last 16. —Reuters
Spain must put faith in proven strategy if they are to qualify
POTCHEFSTROOM — Spain must ignore external criticism and show faith in the playing style that has served them so well for today’s showdown against Group H leaders Chile, according to midfielder Andres Iniesta.
Tonette Stachowski
I simply want to mention I am all new to weblog and seriously liked your page. Almost certainly I’m want to bookmark your website . You absolutely have exceptional writings. Thanks a bunch for sharing with us your web site.
agree with this
Thanks for revealing your ideas. I might also like to express that video games have been at any time evolving. Today’s technology and innovations have aided create reasonable and enjoyable games. These entertainment video games were not actually sensible when the actual concept was first of all being attempted. Just like other areas of technology, video games also have had to develop as a result of many many years. This itself is testimony for the fast continuing development of video games.
John Deere Service Manuals
Hello there, just became alert to your blog through Google, and found that it’s truly informative. I’m gonna watch out for brussels. I will appreciate if you continue this in future. A lot of people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers! xrumer
learn guitar online with my streaming guitar lessons
Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you writing this article and also the rest of the site is also very good.
who was I in my past life
Do you believe in your past life? Do you think past lives regression is real?
uglypetsbay
I really like it when people come together and share thoughts. Great site, stick with it!
we buy houses arizona
Pretty! This was an extremely wonderful article. Many thanks for providing this information.
old cracked journal
After looking over a few of the articles on your web site, I truly appreciate your way of blogging. I bookmarked it to my bookmark website list and will be checking back soon. Take a look at my website too and tell me how you feel.
german top 10 websites
Hi! I could have sworn I’ve been to this website before but after going through some of the posts I realized it’s new to me. Regardless, I’m certainly happy I stumbled upon it and I’ll be book-marking it and checking back often!
Limo Service
I’m very happy to find this website. I wanted to thank you for your time for this fantastic read!! I definitely appreciated every little bit of it and I have you saved as a favorite to look at new things on your web site.
Mail center san antonio
That is a really good tip particularly to those fresh to the blogosphere. Simple but very precise information… Thanks for sharing this one. A must read article!
horse
Everything is very open with a clear explanation of the issues. It was definitely informative. Your site is very helpful. Many thanks for sharing!
cheap online accounting service
This is a topic that is close to my heart… Take care! Exactly where are your contact details though?
skipping fitness equipment
I’m impressed, I must say. Seldom do I come across a blog that’s equally educative and entertaining, and without a doubt, you have hit the nail on the head. The problem is something that not enough people are speaking intelligently about. I am very happy that I came across this during my hunt for something concerning this.
youtube bot
Having read this I believed it was rather informative. I appreciate you spending some time and effort to put this information together. I once again find myself personally spending way too much time both reading and leaving comments. But so what, it was still worthwhile.
Salumi tipici toscani
After exploring a handful of the blog posts on your site, I truly like your way of blogging. I bookmarked it to my bookmark webpage list and will be checking back soon. Please visit my website too and tell me your opinion.
Slot Online Games
Thanks for giving your ideas. I’d personally also like to mention that video games have been at any time evolving. Today’s technology and inventions have made it simpler to create practical and enjoyable games. These kinds of entertainment video games were not that sensible when the actual concept was first of all being tried out. Just like other areas of technological know-how, video games too have had to grow via many decades. This is testimony for the fast growth and development of video games.
reusable coffee mug
Right here is the perfect website for anyone who wants to understand this topic. You know so much its almost tough to argue with you (not that I really would want to…HaHa). You certainly put a brand new spin on a topic which has been written about for decades. Wonderful stuff, just great.
Fiverr Jobs
This site was… how do you say it? Relevant!! Finally I have found something which helped me. Cheers!