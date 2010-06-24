And Swiss to switch from defence to attack

BLOEMFONTEIN — Switzerland’s resolute defence has won many World Cup plaudits though the focus must be on attack when the Swiss face Honduras in their last Group H game today as they bid for a place in the last 16.

There are a host of possibilities heading into the final two games with leaders Chile, on six points, facing Spain on three with Switzerland, also on three, playing Honduras with none.

Ottmar Hitzfeld’s Switzerland grabbed the headlines with an opening 1-0 victory over European champions Spain and briefly hogged them again, albeit before losing 1-0 to Chile, as they set a World Cup record of 558 minutes without conceding a goal.

They would enjoy another spell in the limelight with a two-goal win over Honduras and a draw would be enough if Spain lose. If both matches are drawn, Chile and Spain go through.

Honduras have a faint chance if they beat Switzerland and Spain lose to Chile, in which case they could advance on goal difference if they can overturn a four-goal deficit on Spain.

Chile have a goal difference of plus two, Spain plus one and Switzerland nought while Honduras are on minus three. Chile, Spain and Switzerland could all finish on six points, making goal difference a key weapon and one the Swiss must make their priority against a Honduras side yet to score. —Reuters

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw